Time is running out

THE politics has harmed the economy. If there was a time the economy least needed the political upheaval we have been seeing, this is it. It is to be hoped the establishment of the cabinet would give a respite to the tottering economy.

The political leaders have made worse the severe challenges facing the economy. Will the appointed ministers in charge of the economy now make a difference?

It has been commented the three ministers responsible for the economy are a formidable team. Let’s not get too excited just because a focused attention is promised. And let’s not be uncomplimentary about the appointment of Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz as finance minister.

He is no dud. It is a good move to get someone from outside to give a fresh perspective. But he has to perform alongside Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed. It, however, remains to be seen how the portfolios and the responsibilities are to be carved out.

With the last government the finance minister was akin to Australia’s Treasurer, the emphasis being on jacking up revenue and keeping spending well disciplined. There is not much creativity in being a finance minister of that sort.

With suspicions out of the way, it is hoped the finance minister’s role will be allowed to be more proactive in getting the economy going. The allocation of institutions under respective responsibility has also got to be better spread. Whatever, for measure of performance, to avoid finger pointing on failure, portfolio responsibility has to be made transparent.

The country is in political and economic crisis. Stock markets have sunk. Supply chains have been disrupted. Oil prices collapsed. Confidence lost. Investment hit. Weak economic performance in the last quarter of last year, even before the political crisis took hold.

Bank Negara lowered the benchmark interest rate to 2.5 per cent at the beginning of this month, the second 25 basis points reduction this year. There is a hint of yet another decrease if needed, but we should learn from the failure of economic recovery since the Western financial crisis of 2008, of relying exclusively on monetary policy.

There has also to be fiscal stimulus, a return to hitherto much-maligned Keynesian economics.

When announcing the RM20 billion stimulus package former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gave a very broad range of forecast for growth this year, 3.2-4.2 per cent. The country will be lucky to achieve the lower end of the range. A recession is not to be discounted.

The stimulus package is not sufficient. There has to be clear economic direction, of course, which the Muhyiddin government has to set, but in the near term, private consumption can be enhanced by making sure the 4.0 per cent reduction in EPF contribution for those earning RM5,000 per month and below, is actually spent and not stashed away as they would be at a time of economic uncertainty.

This can be achieved by putting back into their EPF savings at least 2.0 per cent so that they are reassured they will still have some savings. There is a cost to the government which may be further deterred by collapsing oil prices, but the three economic ministers must have the courage to go for the multiplier return to the economy.

Then APs supporting monopolies and cartels, which result in very high food and basic needs prices for consumers, must be done away with. I had stated this to the last government time and again. I simply cannot understand why the previous government continued with these APs when they had a chance to abolish them to achieve lower prices for the lower income group.

The private sector must be engaged more. Let them play a role in ensuring budget allocations get into the economy, while also coming up with well debated inputs for Malaysia’s medium and long-term economic future.

With the external environment and the internal economy weak, Covid-19 wreaking havoc, the country cannot afford the luxury of political upheaval.

Now that the cabinet is in place, there is some hope. But it must stand and deliver. Time is running short.

The writer, a former NST group editor, returns to write on local and international political affairs.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times