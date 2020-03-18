Treating information disorder

DUE to Covid-19’s novelty and pandemic status, false information has flourished, causing an information disorder.

This spread of false information is not without consequences. For example, it can lead to excessive panic among the population, resulting in the hoarding of essential goods at the expense of vulnerable groups.

A panicked population may also demand governments adopt disproportionate and misguided policy options not based on science nor empirical evidence, but on irrational fear and latent xenophobia.

The following are some considerations for treating the Covid-19 information disorder:

ONE, regulating false user-generated content on matters pertaining to public health is necessary. While this is bound to raise suspicions on censorship and muzzling free speech rights, it needs to be underscored that free speech is not limitless.

This regulation does, however, limit the potential for abuse. This differentiates it from regulation of other types of content, such as politics, where opinion has a bigger role to play and the truth is not so easily found.

That said, the current legislations being used to prosecute those who spread false information pertaining to Covid-19, such as Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, are prone to abuse due to the broad applicability, and should not owe continued existence due to a temporary apparent usefulness.

TWO, social media platforms and the companies behind them need to be regulated.

While social media companies have been actively combating false Covid-19 content on their respective platforms, their initial response exposed their lack of preparedness in dealing with novel threats to the information environment.

The government should introduce a co-regulation model that sets general standards of transparency, data sharing and other relevant metrics tied to key performance indicators for these companies to adhere to, with sanctions available to ensure compliance.

This would not only hold them accountable for the content that proliferates on their platforms, but also allow the government, researchers, media and fact-checkers to understand in greater detail the information disorder as a pandemic plays out.

THREE, digital literacy skills among the population need to be increased urgently. False information on Covid-19 has exposed how social media users are not adept at basic digital literacy skills like fact-checking information, reverse image searching of photos or spotting tell-tale cues in videos that could help identify when or where a particular video was taken.

Any initiative to increase digital literacy skills should target other demographics as well.

FOUR, tying all of the above together is the need to have a strong, trustworthy government that can provide an authoritative voice during times of heightened panic and uncertainty.

Trustworthiness cannot exist unless the government demonstrates legitimacy based on performance, backed with transparency in its actions and responses. Without it, any message or information communicated by the government will be viewed with suspicion.

While Covid-19 has made heroes out of Malaysia’s public health officials, it has also exposed other areas that need urgent improvement.

It would be remiss if this pandemic does not lead to mindshare among policymakers about building society’s resilience towards information disorder.

The writer is an analyst at the Institute of Strategic and International Studies Malaysia