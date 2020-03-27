Better coordination, collaboration to fight pandemic

WHEN China first announced to the world the serious threat posed by Covid-19, many countries were not convinced. They thought it will just be temporary and that soon the virus will be neutralised and gone.

Now those same countries are regretting their ill-advised decision. It has just been announced that the infections in the USA, at more than 80,000 cases, have surpassed China, Italy and Spain. The USA now has to eat humble pie after earlier engaging in a blame game.

New York, the city which never sleeps, now has the greatest number of infections. It is a pity that a leader of the world, which many in the developing world look up to, has failed to measure up to that role. What has become obvious during this pandemic is that, a few countries in East Asia have demonstrated exemplary leadership in tackling the spread of Covid-19.

At a recent talk show hosted by Astro Awani, the Agenda Awani, 3 fellows of the Academy of Science, who have expert knowledge on public health and the economy, gave some useful insights on how some countries respond to the pandemic.

South Korea has been singled out as one country the world can take lessons from dealing with the emergency. According to the panellists, South Korea relies very much on the use of technology to break the chain of infections.

After China announced the genetic make-up of the virus, a chain of laboratories in South Korea worked around the clock to develop the test for the virus. They then collaborated with industry partners to manufacture the test kits. Once that was done the country embarked on an aggressive testing program on the population nationwide. Suspected cases were quickly isolated and treated. At the same time, South Korea deployed an efficient contact tracing technique using smartphones to further identify suspected cases to be isolated.

We were also told that the country also uses artificial intelligence, AI, to analyse the big volume of data that were generated. They use the analysis to provide early warning about emerging clusters. As a result of their technology reliant mechanism, there has been no serious lockdown imposed on the population.

I understand, Singapore and Taiwan are two other countries which have deployed technology-based solutions to rein in the pandemic. In parallel to those measures, their many laboratories collaborate to develop the vaccine and therapy to fight Covid-19.

Many have been asking, how did South Korea and the others develop such an ecosystem to deal with Covid-19? As explained by the Fellows on the Awani panel, South Korea went through a bad experience a few years back dealing with another killer virus, MERS-COV. The country was ill prepared then.

That prompted the country to create the ecosystem made up of research laboratories which collaborate together to develop the technology solutions, while at the same time linking closely with the relevant manufacturing industry to provide product support. And these research laboratories are well funded.

Unfortunately, we cannot speak the same for the situation in our country. Coordination and collaboration are still a major struggle in the country. The silo mentality among departments remains a problem. But most unfortunate of all is that we still do not take science seriously in the country.

In fact, the Ministry of Science is not regarded as an important ministry in the country. There is not much discussion in parliament on science. No wonder, students shy away from taking up courses in science. Yet, if we look at the many problems confronting the world, including our own country, many of the answers lie in science.

It is time we make science jobs more attractive. The best way to begin is to create more research jobs and pay the researchers well. The industry sector should be better incentivised to also create research jobs. If we are really embracing the Look East policy, then all the East Asian countries, namely China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan invest heavily in scientific research.

Thatexplains why they are more resilient. Let our experience during Covid-19 be a lesson to us all. We need to improve the science ecosystem with better coordination and collaboration.

The writer is Fellow, Academy of Sciences at UCSI University