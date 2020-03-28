Confidence in the government is a major prerequisite

So, here we are. The first thing that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has to deal with is a deadly pandemic.

He is not even a month in office now, yet his public appearances have largely been sombre, delivering bad news and his repeated urging of “Stay at Home”, summing up the pickle that we are in.

Many of us love political intrigues, and we were served some delectable fare the past month or so. Even Muhyiddin acknowledged that his coming into power was not in the best of circumstances, and that not even taking into account the coronavirus.

Some dispute the new administration, even as they acknowledge under their breath that it was the weight of Pakatan Harapan’s own internal bickering and the rabid desire to get rid of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, followed by a comical on-again off-again support for him all in less than 24 hours, that led to the collapse of its government.

In the end, while some tried to form a coalition with vines and twigs, it was Muhyiddin who succeeded. As per most democracies, the winner takes all. Many in power previously, are now not too happy sitting across the aisle.

This unlikely coming together of a political maelstrom and a virus on a global rampage serves to be an unlikely test of citizenship.

How much of our politics are we willing to put aside as we battle this pandemic?

For once, let us give politics a rest. Let us not look at things through the lenses of our political bias. Yet, as the body count increases worldwide, you can’t help but see the machinations trying to undermine the prime minister. Just check your phone messages.

However, it should not be beneath all of us to take the high road and suspend the nastiness of politics. The virus offers no exceptions, it takes all comers. It doesn’t matter who you voted for.

There will be time for politics. It’s just not now. When we get through this, there will be more than enough time to employ the political, constitutional and democratic processes to address all political grievances.

Constant undermining of the administration with terms like “backdoor government” or “I didn’t vote for this government” does not help matters when it is trying to get us to follow and accept difficult decisions.

In a nation of people of varying ability to grasp the seriousness of Covid-19, as seen by the number of people who see the Movement Control Order as an inconvenience rather than a saviour, confidence in the government is a major prerequisite.

There are unpopular decisions that can be easily misinterpreted for political gain, when they should not.

The economy, for instance, has taken a virtual hiatus as we try to flush the virus out of the system, and this hurts many.

There will be some who may decide that having a job is worth the risk of contracting the deadly disease, and churlish self-serving comments to undermine the government will dull the effectiveness of its actions and directives.

I am sure the overwhelming majority of the people are more concerned about surviving the microscopic enemy than political paybacks.

In a politically-charged environment, where wounds are still raw, we must not stoke partisan fire.

I have, and I suppose we all have, been getting endless forwarding of messages of “what ifs” — of how the crisis should be handled or how the previous government would have handled this, etc.

All I can say is that it takes no intellectual capacity to be able to forward a message, but we should rise above the many stupidities on social media and kill them in our mailboxes.

Perhaps the government can be better at explaining why an action or edict is decided on, as an anxious population can easily be spooked, especially in this age of social media where, to quote a song, “people read books and repeat quotations, and draw conclusions on the wall”.

Whether you like the government or not, it is the only one with the authority to command the resources of the state, mobilise the police and the armed forces, equip the healthcare system, and the like.

The prime minister, like all before him, also has the entire resource of the nation helping and advising him.

Like all of them, he has been sworn in to look after our interest.

Politics must stop at the mention of corona. Enough already.

The writer, a former NSTP group managing editor, is now a social media observer

