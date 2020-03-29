Jemaah Tabligh leader advises members to follow regulations

ON March 20, Maulana Muhammad Saad Al-Khandlavi, the ameer (leader) of Jemaah Tabligh (JT), wrote a letter addressing the current global pandemic Covid-19 pandemic issue from his movement’s markaz, or headquarters, at the Nizamuddin mosque in New Delhi.

It’s uncommon and unusual; for Maulana Muhammad Saad to rise to such an occasion for which a worldly issue is concerned, to communicate with the syuras (assembly of religious leaders) and JT members worldwide.

He made an exception to speak about this contagion and how the virus had caused a catastrophe on a global scale.

In his letter, he advised the JT members to cooperate and heed the advice of their governments and not to reject the noble efforts of the authorities to combat the virus.

“Therefore, within the boundaries of your country, do as much as you are able to do. None of the work that we do should conflict with the laws of our countries or the authorities,” he said in the conclusion of his letter.

In the letter, Maulana Muhammad Saad said whatever conditions befell humanity , they are the result of Man’s own amal (actions or deeds) whether they were good or bad.

“In reality, the conditions (that mankind was facing) are a reflection of their actions and deeds.”

He added that the type of amal people “send up” and commit on Earth is the type of decision that Allah sends down.

He gave an example on why every amal had a specific decision from Allah. For example, withholding zakat (tithes). When tithes are withheld to and from the people, various financial conditions in the form of crises will descend.

This letter is part of the communique from Maulana Muhammad Saad after the spread of Covid-19, which has infected thousands of people the world over, including JT members in Malaysia.

The tabligh cluster makes up 55 per cent of all the Covid-19 cases in the country, or 1,117 of 2,031 cases.

Up to yesterday, March 28, more than half of the 23 Covid-19 deaths were linked to the cluster. The tabligh gathering from Feb 27 to March 3 this year had 16,000 attendees, including 1,500 foreigners from 25 different countries.

Who is Maulana Muhammad Saad, really? He is the great-grandson of Maulana Muhammad Ilyas, the founder of the JT missionary movement at the turn of the 20th century and the grandson of its second ameer, Muhammad Yusuf Kandhlawi.

He is the translator of widely read books, namely, Hayat Al-Sahabah (The Prophet’s Companions’ Way of Life) and Muntakab Ahadith (Selection of Hadith).

A recent falling out with other leaders led to some clashes between rival follower, and a fatwa issued by Deoband criticising Maulana Muhammad Saad’s leadership has led to further ramifications worldwide, including at Biswa Ijtimak, Bangladesh, the second-largest religious congregation of Muslims after the haj.

But, what do we know about tabligh so far? The movement has largely avoided the media attention and has emphasiszed personal communication for proselytising.

Apart from what we already know about the ijtimak, or annual gathering of followers, JT members strictly follow six principles of conduct — kalimah (declaration of faith), solat (prayers), ilmu and zikir (knowledge and remembrance of Allah), ikram muslimin (the treatment of fellow Muslims with honour and respect), ikhlas niat (sincere in intention) and dakwah (proselytisation).

Before the Movement Control Order, JT members from Klang Valley and all over the country would gather at the Seri Petaling Mosque to attend Malam Markaz on Saturday nights to pray in congregation and listen to bayan (public sermon) by a karkun (an executant in Urdu who gives the sermon).

This karkun will address the attendees and attempt to persuade them to give their time, energy and wealth to do the dakwah on a spiritual journey to follow in the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad.

