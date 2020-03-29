Postcard from Zaharah: Jottings from a London lockdown

I HAD never been one to be confined to the house due to the nature of my work, so this is a feat indeed.

Even a few days after giving birth, I was already out in the park for a walk. During the London riots and Islamophobia-related attacks, I had always been out there behind the thin blue line.

But Covid-19 is the invisible enemy that doesn't discriminate, so the fear is real. It hit home when you began hearing familiar names being among the statistics for the pandemic.

Two days before the lockdown, I received news that an old member of the Malay community here, Husin Long, had succumbed to complications from Covid-19.

A few days later, his close friend who migrated to the UK around the same time as he did and worked at the same motor company, also died. On the same day, came news of another death, all confirmed Covid-19 related.

In the past, when there's a death in the Malay community in London, there would be many familiar faces at the Gardens of Peace Muslim Cemetery in Ilford. Husin's would be one of them.

But at his own funeral, in accordance with the strict regulations of the lockdown, only 10 people were allowed to attend.

It was a relief to learn that it is possible for a Muslim victim of Covid-19 to be given a proper Muslim burial. However, the usual gathering for feast and prayers after the burial are not allowed.

For my birthday, we gathered around the kitchen table with the children joining us on WhatsApp video, as family members living elsewhere are not even allowed to visit each other.

When our son-in-law comes to collect gifts for our soon-to-be-born granddaughter, he can only pick them up from the front garden. More heartbreaking was the realisation that I am unable to feel the baby kicking in my daughter's tummy, although we "see" each other daily, thanks to technology.

Tomorrow, our son will start working from home. It is now a routine that he goes straight to the shower and soaks his clothes before he hugs his son.

During these challenging times, we have to make it as normal as possible. Several nights ago, we learned how to be with a friend virtually. We "held" her hands as we read prayers together, thanks to modern-day technology.

In moments like these, you appreciate kindness given and returned: from the flow of deliveries at the doorsteps and their accompanying messages, but one touched me to the core: "I miss you," said one, "and I miss your sardine rolls too". I had to laugh and cry at the same time.

As you appreciate the fact that you are going through this with the people closest to you, you wonder about those who are out there alone. A few nights ago, people from all over UK including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and members of the royal family gave a huge round of applause for the National Health Service staff, police and the army who are working tirelessly to help keep Covid-19 at bay and save lives. They are not alone.

On our second week of lockdown, our five-year-old grandson with a voracious appetite is taking us on a journey of exploration and education at home.

Thankfully, his mother devised some fun programmes that included making milkshakes and cupcakes, as well as learning the Quran with his Tuk Wan.

So far, the only thing that has taken some vigorous beatings is the cake tin, where he unleashed his pent-up frustrations...and some raw talent in drumming.