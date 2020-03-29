Myriad ways to keep yourself busy during MCO

COVID-19 seems to be all there is at the moment. It's on my miind, as well as yours, all day long, every day. I refuse, however, to commiserate or spread some pseudo-scientific half-truths or fake news.

Instead, I will try to make the best of this situation and share some ideas on how to keep oneself occupied during this Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

For many, the gravity of the predicament we find ourselves in has not quite sunk in. It seems that three groups of society are recalcitrant and disinclined to obey rules.

First, there is the older generation. Gramps and grannies have survived political, natural and other disasters. The fact that they still stroll through parks or attend tai chi sessions at the crack of dawn proves their sheer indestructibility. Or so they think.

It is understandable, if irresponsible, that they are a tough crowd to contain at home.

Second, there are the joggers. Running along the streets of Kuala Lumpur's overcrowded suburbs, preferably under the scorching midday sun, never was a healthy activity. But what do I know, I've never tried it.

What I do know is that physical exertion can be an addiction. So they too are, if irresponsible, a tough crowd to contain at home.

And lastly, the youth. The brain chemistry of teenagers makes them feel invincible. It also seems to trigger an impulse of opposition.

How many times have parents requested for a particular chore to be done, only to be told that they were just about to do it. Only now that we mention it, they don't feel like doing it anymore? It is, therefore, not surprising that, after unsuccessfully demanding that our youngsters quit their social media gatherings and go meet face-to-face instead, now that they shouldn't, that's all they want to do.

Once again, a tough crowd to contain at home. That leaves us, the in-betweens. We have no excuse to break the governmentally imposed curfew. This doesn't mean that staying within the confines of our four walls for weeks to come will be easy.

The first few days might have seemed like a fun social experiment. But this feeling is wearing off, fast. Therefore, let me share with you a few options that will help you and me keep our sanity, and our marriages, intact. After all, scrolling through social media and sharing silly corona memes can only take us so far.

Call your friends and family. Chances are they, too, are locked up at home. Catch up on all the FaceTime, Skype, WhatsApp and other live chats you've been meaning to conduct but haven't gotten around to. Work through your reading list. This might be your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to read in the middle of the day, guilt-free.

Put your feet up in your garden, on your terrace or even in front of the open window. The air hasn't been that clean for years. You don't have unread books? Don't fret, online bookstores and e-book downloads are here to help.

Do you like opera? This is your chance to delve into the grandiose world of drama, quarrel and unrequited love. If you're not a fan, check it out anyway. You might discover a new favourite distraction. Visit the Metropolitan Opera website at https://www.metopera.org/user-information/nightly-met-opera-streams/ for information.

If you prefer ballet, the Royal Opera House in London offers a star-studded programme live-streamed via Facebook and YouTube. The performances will include some of the industry's most talented ballet dancers, and they're all free. Also, the iconic London venue will be offering behind-the-scenes look of its backstage area.

Your always wanted to visit the British Museum in London, the Guggenheim in New York, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam or the Uffizi Gallery of Florence? Now you can, from the comfort of your living room. Check out the links on https://www.travelandleisure.com/attractions.

Another way of spending your time in isolation is to sign up for free online courses with renowned universities. You can learn new skills, advance your career and earn new qualifications. Choose between thousands of available classes at Coursera.org, Open.edu or udemy.com.

We're all in this together. Let's make the best of it. Stay home, stay safe and stay healthy.

The writer is a long-term expatriate, a restless traveller, an observer of the human condition and unapologetically insubordinate.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times