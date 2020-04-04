WHAT would we tell future generations when asked on what we did during the great pandemic of 2020?

Well, we stayed home. It seemed rather uninspiring, but we created the gap so that infection can’t make the leap to the others. It was the least of sacrifices, and yet the most effective.

Undoubtedly, the frontliners, who have not been staying home, are deserving of all the plaudits and gratitude — the medical health professionals, the police and armed forces personnel, and the civil servants who put in motion the various plans.

Then there are the other frontliners who still go to work. They are the ones working in shops selling essentials; the logistic guys making sure food and supplies get out; the restaurant workers and the food delivery guys; the security guards; the sanitation workers making sure trash gets picked up; the people who make our power, water and communication work; the farmer and fisherfolk who make sure we get our poultry, fish and greens; and more. The list goes on, if we care to look.

They are all heroes, all of them. They risk their lives, literally, to save us from ourselves, and to give us some semblance of normalcy.

“Thanks for working during the MCO (Movement Control Order),” I told the cashier at the neighbourhood shop.

Yet, as much as staying at home is our rallying cry, Malaysians need to step up when meeting the modern world’s greatest challenge, thus far.

I like the #kitajagakita campaign over the social media. It is a great tag. It is smart, simple and straight to the point. In these days of uncertainties, we take care of our own — our families, our communities, our fellow citizens, our country.

This fight against Covid-19 will be long and hard. Soon, unfortunately, all Malaysians will personally know of someone who has been infected, or, worse, someone who succumbed to it. Covid-19 will hit home and no longer be an abstract of numbers and statistics.

In many ways, we are all already affected. The MCO, for instance, means thousands of businesses, big and small, from the ubiquitous nasi lemak stalls that greet our mornings, all the way to the multi-nationals, have to shut down. Some may never reopen, and those that will, may be operating in a much-changed environment.

We will soon need to make adjustment and sacrifices to weather the consequences of a pandemic that has rendered useless all earlier forecast and expectations.

And so it goes as Covid-19 moves from being a health emergency to an economic crisis, and then becoming a social issue. Economic hardship will likely see the emergence of security issues as desperation may lead some to a life of crime.

Kita must jaga kita. Check your messages, sieve through the hundreds of silliness and stupidities sent our way, and there will be a few that are pleading for our help.

There are appeals to help individuals, groups, or communities affected greatly by the MCO; people who do not have an income when their places of work closed, or could not afford food and even shelter.

I have even received an appeal to help the animals at Zoo Negara, as with no gate receipts to speak of, it will be hard to sustain all the animals.

There is no amount too small or effort too little. The least we can do is to share the requests and finally do something good with the forwarding function in our chat apps.

Collectively, we must see this as a defining moment in our nation’s history. Rather than be bogged down by never ending politicking, being worked up by churlish and boorish comments, we can rise up and show that we are more than mere pawns in the game.

While the government has come up with a stimulus and aid package, we as Malaysians must get together to make up the difference. We must fill in the gaps. We need to feed, clothe and offer shelter for those who don’t have them. This long battle will see more falling through the safety nets.

The novelty of staying at home and trying out new recipes and exercises will soon give way to the stark reality that things will never be the same again. The jobs we had might not be there anymore, and the security we thought we had built was fleeting and crumbled almost at will.

Kita jaga kita (we take care of our own). We must look for silver linings in these dark clouds. This common challenge that we face will allow us to reshape society for the better.

We need to step up, and be nice to one another. Step up and take responsibility for our actions. Step up and practise good citizenship.

We need to get off our hobby horse where we find fault with others via our fat fingers on the digital screen of our mobile devices. We may be nowhere near the menacing Covid-19, but in terms of contributing to negativity, we are close. Ahh, an idle mind with a data plan.

This crisis has legs, and no one knows for sure how long it will last, or if we could have a handle on it, or how extensive its effect will be on humanity. However, let us get through this few weeks and months first.

In the #kitajagakita spirit, we must keep our wit and step up. In the great pandemic of 2020, we take care of our own.

[email protected]

The writer, a former NSTP group managing editor, is now a social media observer

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times