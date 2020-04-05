Postcard from Zaharah: Masking a concern

THE face mask, like the hand gel, is a much sought-after product now. A month ago, before the lockdown, the only people donning the masks were usually those from the Far East. Back then, the masks were worn at the risk of the wearer being abused or shunned in the public transport.

Now, more and more people are wearing them despite the explanation by the British government that people who are well should not worry about wearing them. Nevertheless, it seems to give the wearer a sense of security and protection.

For some students who are planning to fly home during the pandemic, their worry is palpable.

There is the fear of getting infected during the long flight, with news that some students who came back from the United Kingdom testing positive of Covid-19 already being reported.

A message from a student who flew from Manchester to Malaysia recently sent shockwaves to a number of students here. She said she was tested positive for Covid-19 and regretfully informed those who had been in contact with her about the dreadful news.

“If we have been in close contact recently, be it in the UK or on (the) flight, I am so sorry,” she wrote in her message, urging them to get tested or self-isolate.

Intensifying the students’ worries are the fact that masks are scarce, with online orders taking weeks to arrive.

Recently, I watched a video posted by a student who flew home. She advised fellow students on what to prepare for the flight — arming herself with masks, gloves, anti-bacterial wipes and a plastic bag to throw in the used wipes (which she used on everything).

Is she overreacting? To my mind, no. It is better to be safe than sorry. This was the concern communicated to me by some parents as their children prepare to fly back.

But help is at hand.

Bottles of hand gels and face masks sent by Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah, arrived just in time as students made the decision to fly back.

With the help of Education Malaysia officers in London, the masks and gels were duly distributed. I carefully packed and posted the others for students in Cardiff, Sheffield, Coventry and London.

Going to the post office during these very unusual and challenging times turned out to be a lengthy and laborious affair.

As I am banned from leaving the front door, my daughter-in-law, Nora, was tasked with the job. Donning a mask and scarf, she rushed to the little corner shop/post office and joined a long queue outside the door.

During lockdown, the post office is only opened on certain days and only one person is allowed in at a time with only three items each, no more.

After half an hour of standing six feet behind the person in front of her, Nora got in. The man behind a plastic sheet asked about the contents of the envelopes. When she said there were face masks, his face lit up and offered to buy two pieces.

Nora insisted that they were not for sale, but he begged for one.

After posting the package, Nora rushed home to take five more to give to him. He asked for the price, but was told they were free of charge.

One of the recipients of the masks is a Malaysian, who works as a postman. I thought he would really need one because of his job. About half of his colleagues, he said, were already self-isolating and there’s a serious shortage of postal staff. This is worrying.

Others who benefitted from the Permaisuri’s generosity is a Malaysian lady whose husband suffered a stroke, which requires her to make frequent journeys to the hospital, knowing full well that it is a high-risk area for infection.

A member of the Malay community in London recently died from Covid-19 after being infected at the hospital, where she went to seek treatment after a fall at home. It was really tragic.

The masks may not be enough to go around, but they will do for the time being... until the next package arrives.

Wearing the mask should come with observing the advice to wash hands, refrain from touching the face and practice social distancing.

I think it is just a matter of time before the government changes its stand on face masks, as it had done on other issues such as requiring National Health Service staff to undergo tests.