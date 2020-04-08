Serious faults in social safety nets

GLOBAL inequality and injustice have been topics of deep social concern throughout human history.

In January 2020, Oxfam (Oxford Committee for Famine Relief), a reputable confederation of charitable organisations, declared in a widely circulated report that “2,153 billionaires have more wealth than the 4.6 billion people who make up 60 per cent of the planet’s population”.

The statistical tools utilised by Oxfam have been widely discussed, but many of these are moot when faced with the considerable truth and challenge that there is a widening gap and disconnect between the rich, the middle class, and the poor.

The global struggle against Covid-19 is a humbling reminder to everyone that the challenges we face in the 21st century affect these groups in strikingly different ways, and at different levels of severity.

The Movement Control Order (MCO) and city-wide lockdown have been carried out in numerous countries, and many on social media have been quick to denounce those who have not adhered to the order.

In various instances this has been well justified, with people going out of their localities with poor reasons to do so, endangering the health of the general public for what can only be described as selfish reasons.

But what of those who do not feel they have a choice?

While the order to stay home and lounge about seems like a non-issue for many, the sobering reality is the unsustainable ability to stay at home for an extended period of time without earning an income.

This is an unsupportable luxury for the majority, a problem more acute the poorer the economy.

The most obvious group affected are those whose households are living hand to mouth, where their income is measured on a daily workload basis.

This is a reality for many low-wage earners in various countries, now caught between a rock and a hard place where if they don’t go out to earn for their household, it would impact adversely on the well-being of their family.

Our government has pledged a significant sum of money to help these groups. However, in order to ensure that everything is coordinated effectively and justly, politicking and posturing need to be put aside.

What is an equally disconcerting topic is how this crisis has purportedly marked an increase in various crimes, including violent ones. Domestic abuse has especially seen a marked increase ever since the MCO was announced.

For example, from March 18 (when the MCO began) to March 26, Talian Kasih, a hotline which was introduced to provide counselling and assistance for women and children experiencing abuse and mental health problems, saw a 57 per cent increase to 1,800 calls.

In the United Kingdom, similar increases in domestic abuse cases have also been recorded, with many groups appealing to the government for a “separate emergency fund for local authorities to ensure they are able to adequately house survivors of domestic abuse in appropriate locations”.

Some speculate that there might actually be a higher number of unreported cases as many would probably be far too fearful to reach out for help, as their abusers are now forced to stay in close proximity to them.

This is a particular concern for watchdogs, which are disturbed that many children are also in vulnerable circumstances during the MCO.

It is to the credit of individuals, organisations and law enforcement officials who constantly monitor and respond as best they can to these issues when they do arise, but as it stands resources are spread thin to cover the crisis in various areas.

Each of the previously highlighted issues showcases some serious faults in the safety nets of our social security structures. But what more can we do immediately to help those under duress in this crisis?

To be frank, nothing truly meaningful.

We are recognising many of the challenges on hindsight and the MCO has effectively impaired many from extending a helping hand. Well-meaning intentions cannot effectively be actualised, because we need to adhere to the present order to combat the infection rates of Covid-19.

All these consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic may only be exposed later on, but they do offer a valuable insight into the many gaps that society needs to fix so that we may be better prepared for when another crisis hits us.

We should focus on securing more social systems that benefit the poor and marginalised communities, with protocols and procedures that ensure they are not only given the assistance to overcome the problem but to also lift them from poverty to further cushion the impact when another crisis hits.

Businesses, especially SMEs which function as the backbone of developing nations, will need to be given a larger degree of protection in order to ensure the survival of the wider economy, and also protect every person whose proverbial rice bowl is dependent on such economic activities as well.

More funding should also be given to civil society groups and organisations that provide various aspects of social security, especially those which directly deal with cases of domestic abuse and children’s welfare.

We must focus on building and strengthening our shared social security for the sake of our communities, and if we put more effort into strengthening it, we will be more able to weather the next crisis that befalls us, with nobody left in the lurch.

The writer is programme coordinator at the International Movement for a Just World