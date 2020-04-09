Coming together to help others

THE seldom used slogan “Love Thy Neighbour” is probably best employed now to help society cope with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic gripping the country and the world.

With the government working overtime to contain and eradicate the deadly virus, it’s truly heartening to see people from all walks of life embrace charity to bring cheer to those impacted by the situation.

The Movement Control Order to check the spread of the disease caused a temporary halt or disruption to certain business sectors. Some companies have adopted work-from-home initiatives. The government has offered incentives to ease the rakyat’s financial burden while relevant agencies update the public on latest developments about the disease.

This shocking modern-day experience brings everyone together to embark on unique charity campaigns, where individuals, NGOs, public and corporate organisations, not only busy themselves assisting frontline personnel but also join in efforts to distribute cash aid and food supplies to those affected by the security directive.

The fact is, Malaysians are used to all this but this time it takes guts to do it because of the risks associated with the virus, which has caused tens of thousands of deaths worldwide.

My small Surau Al Ulum in Section 9, Kota Damansara, also chipped in to do our part.

The surau committee organised a donation drive on March 26 among members of the congregation and neighbourhood residents.

The target recipients are residents of PPR (Program Perumahan Rakyat/People's Housing Programme) flats located not far from the surau.

Within days and to our surprise, the initiative received overwhelming response from generous donors.

A surau ad hoc charity committee coordinated by husband and wife, Abdul Rahman Talib and Siti Sarah Abdul Rahman, liaised with surau representatives at the PPR scheme with the condition help was for all deserving families regardless of race or religion.

Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God), in less than 10 days, the surau managed to distribute RM53,500 or RM100 each to 535 families.

Taking the advice of the Kota Damansara police, the donations were handed to the respective surau representatives in the scheme — at three separate brief ceremonies held at our surau — who would distribute the cash aid to the recipients.

Surau Al Ulum committee chairman Datuk Ramlee Abu Bakar, in thanking donors, said 45 per cent of families living in four blocks of the PPR scheme, housing 1,152 families, received help. The recipients were Malays (88 per cent), Indians (nine per cent) and Chinese (three per cent).

He said the surau had just embarked on the second phase of the charity campaign to assist more people while expanding help for other segments of society. The surau also distributed face masks and hand sanitisers to security guards at seven housing areas and a primary school in KD9.

Ramlee said the surau was proud to play a role in the CSR activity which also attracted the attention of other charity groups which joined in the effort.

