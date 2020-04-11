Staying the MCO course is the right thing to do

THE numbers look encouraging. It looks like we may have managed to get a handle on Covid-19, new deaths and infections notwithstanding. The Movement Control Order (MCO) has shown it works because by and large most Malaysians are supportive of it.

We have made so much gains, yet it is too early to celebrate.

We have not beaten it, of course, no one has, or will, until a vaccine is found. However, we have many examples of efforts bearing fruit. For instance, in the quest to flatten the curve — now it seems everyone is an epidemiologist — we may have just succeeded. It seems that new infections are slowing down.

Yet we remain restless and listless of the days ahead. After the initial novelty of staying at home, creeping in now is the economic realisation that things will be tougher from now on.

Our economy, like the rest of the world, is at a fraction of what it was. Some sectors like travel, hospitality and leisure are having the worst of times, but so are retail, services, construction, agriculture, manufacturing, oil and gas and the like. Except for the few outliers, like the rubber glove manufacturers, our economy is affected across the board.

While stimulus and aid packages have been announced, they are measures to alleviate, and not to stimulate. As one of the top exporting nations, we will need to contend with a global recession that is almost assured to come.

Given the economic ramifications of the MCO and Covid-19, there are now murmurs for us to ease up on the measure.

We hear creaks in society shouldering the burden of unemployment and the prospect of a longer shutdown is too dire to contemplate. A large number will be challenged to be sustainable for the longer term. We may not be able to take the double hit of health and economic crises, some say.

The economic argument of re-opening the economy is of course there, as we need to have an economy worth going back to. Given the no-win nature of the pandemic, that many more would be infected and die regardless, until the aforementioned vaccine, what have we got to lose?

Gird ourselves to the mast and throw caution to the wind, mask adorned, of course. We go and crank up the production line, get machines roaring again, our excavators going, the construction crew humming, and the roads busy again. Wash our hands, and carry on.

If we are going down, we should go down fighting, or something like that.

Well, there is a logic to it, and yet, a desperation, too. Are we at a desperate stage now to warrant running headlong into a pandemic? Is saving a few more lives more important than saving the economy?

These are, of course, moral-ethical questions, of which the head of government needs to make a call.

Another question that is easier to answer will be that do we have enough data and science to support whatever decision that we want to make?

With no knowledge except those garnered consuming media content, I would suggest that we do not have enough information to make the hard decision. To be fair, no one has, although all countries that employ the shutdown, are thinking of the same question: When can we open up the economy, and what are the risks of doing so?

The purpose of the MCO is to break the chain of transmission with the ultimate aim of levelling the rate of infection, meaning it will no longer be exponential. This will suggest that we have Covid-19 under control.

The most important aspect of levelling of the curve is to save lives by not overburdening the healthcare system. We will continue to have people infected by Covid-19, but our hospitals can take care of them. They will be able to take in and treat patients, and all equipment, facilities, personnel and infrastructure are able to meet the demand.

Flattening the curve is, of course, one of the consequences of what we are doing. It requires sacrifices. It is hard, but consider what will be at stake if we were to rush the MCO. If we were to judge wrongly, the numbers can go up again in a manner that could overwhelm us, which could result in more infections and deaths. No healthcare system anywhere in the world can handle a sudden surge in demand. All over people are only talking about levelling the curve.

It is a toss between saving the economy or saving lives, but I believe the government has availed itself to as much information as possible for it to make the right decision. It has been a steep learning curve, yet all are grounded on facts and figures. There are also learnings from abroad. There should be a collective wisdom in the global proportion.

For many of us, on the other hand, it is an exercise in supposition, estimation and speculation, which at the end of the day serves no purpose but to only agitate and confuse.

It is tough. It is bleak. But the MCO saves lives. It is wise to stay the course.

The writer, a former NSTP group managing editor, is now a social media observer