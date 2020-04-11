The entire world is in this coronavirus battle together

WITH Singapore finally opting for a general lockdown this week after resisting it for weeks, four of the five original Asean member-nations have now gone the same route to try to contain the spread of Covid-19. Indonesia is the last remaining holdout.

It is easy to understand why Singapore held out for this long. National lockdowns are unprecedented in peacetime and the impact of economic non-activity incalculable.

Already, Singapore has had several economic stimulus packages worth tens of billions in Singapore dollars before this week.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, not unlike in Singapore, has been unveiling additional stimulus packages almost by the week.

So fast are events evolving that governments in the region are hard-pressed to stay ahead of the curve in order to deal with any fall-out from the prolonged economic shutdowns of national lockdowns.

The general rule of thumb adopted by governments all over the world in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic appears to be this: get a grip on the efforts to contain its spread, whatever the costs may be. The alternative, if the spread does not get arrested, may well be far worse, in terms both of health systems getting overwhelmed (with the possibility of horrific fatality numbers) and business activities grinding to a halt anyway, as general fear and panic set in.

In that sense, countries such as Malaysia and Singapore have been relatively lucky thus far. Our confirmed cases of the disease remain in the low thousands and fatalities not reaching anywhere near two per cent of infections.

Hopefully, our infection rates will soon be peaking, with less chances of our health systems overwhelmed and the scope of our respective governments in coping with the requisite economic corrective measures relatively intact.

Larger regional countries such as the Philippines are necessarily messier given the current circumstances. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at least grasped the importance of early and proactive measures with his country’s month-long lockdown now being extended till the end of April.

That has come with various expected hiccups, including especially the need to rush food aid to many vulnerable Filipinos for whom no work means no pay. The Philippine government is also struggling with limited resources and capacity to test for and treat cases of the virus infection.

If an archipelagic nation like the Philippines struggles, imagine how much worse it can and may well be for one like Indonesia with more than twice the population of the Philippines and its islands spread out over a couple of time zones.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is therefore in a most unenviable position in coping with the onslaught of Covid-19 on his nation. As government leaders in the region face tough policy options, those confronting the Indonesian president are almost impossible, even as the annual mass migration of Indonesians from cities (especially crowded Jakarta, a virus hotbed) back to hometowns and villages at the end of Ramadan looms.

It must have been agonising for the Indonesian government to weigh the almost certain severity of the economic impact of a national lockdown against the likely near-certainty of a more expansive spread of the virus across the archipelago before coming down against the idea of a full nation-wide lockdown.

Already, the number of Indonesian Covid-19 cases is climbing and fatalities rising beyond a hundred.

If its health system fails to cope, the infection and fatality rates can only climb, potentially exponentially.

And if Indonesia appears the most vulnerable of the original Asean-5, how likely will that vulnerability be contained within its own borders? Malaysia and Singapore both host sizeable numbers of Indonesian workers and business linkages among the three neighbours are tight.

The economic inter-dependence of the three nations means Indonesian vulnerabilities will spill over to the other two nations.

Even as our nations struggle individually to cope within our own respective borders, the imperative for a regional and collective approach to address problems arising from the pandemic cannot be overlooked.

International collaboration to address it is not just an option but critical because the whole world is in it together in this battle.

The writer views developments in the nation, region and wider world from his vantage point in Kuching, Sarawak