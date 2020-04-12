Postcard from Zaharah: Getting to Grips with new normal

THE Easter break that we have been waiting for is finally here, the day when motorways leading to the countryside and beaches are usually jam-packed with family cars and motor caravans making an escape from the cities.

Our plan was to rent a car and go camping in Devon or Dorset as we had done during the past few years or a once-in-a-lifetime road trip to Holland to enjoy the tulips.

It looks like neither is going to materialise, thanks to Covid-19.

What we normally do during this time or at anytime before will never be the same again.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, “normal” is not what it used to be anymore and this is happening on a global scale as Mother Earth repairs itself.

While humans are housebound, nature is making a recovery as evident by pictures everywhere showing clear visions of beautiful snow-capped mountains, clear blue waters and animals roaming freely in places that are rightfully theirs.

The level of pollution has gone down everywhere to reveal the beauty in the midst of the ugliness of Covid-19.

As Covid-19 continues to close borders, claiming lives at an alarming rate and wrecking economies the world over, people are beginning to get to grips with the new normal that has been imposed on their daily life.

Social distancing has become a mantra; where hugging, kissing and shaking hands were once the norms before lockdowns and the Movement Control Order (MCO) were imposed, a distance of 2m has been advocated in public places.

For those who still do not understand, lines and demarcation areas are drawn on floors of supermarkets for shoppers to keep their distance.

From the safe distance of my bedroom window, I could see our small corner shop with an orderly queue of people keeping a safe distance from each other outside. Only one shopper is allowed in at a time. A familiar scene is replicated at the post office down the road.

Going out on necessary errands, that is for shopping for essentials and medication, now requires a longer and more laborious preparation.

First, masks must be worn and for those who are extra cautious, a scarf over the masks, with eyes covered preferably with goggles or glasses. Disposable gloves would be an added protection. Masks and face shields are the new fashion statement.

Wearing makeup to go out is no longer necessary.

Essentials to take on a shopping trip consist of anti-bacterial wipes and hand gel or sanitiser. Before taking your place outside the supermarket, wipe down handles of shopping trolleys with antibacterial wipes and keep them in a separate bag to be thrown away. It is wise to pick up your shopping while using your gloves.

If you are not wearing gloves, use knuckles to key in your pin number when paying and your elbow to open the doors.

Upon reaching home, place the shopping outside, and soak clothes and have a shower before joining family members to sort out the shopping.

All packed goods must again be wiped down with soapy water. The packaging must be thrown out. The same goes to letters or packages received from the post. The new normal now is that you do not even get to see the friendly postman, who now beats a hasty retreat as soon as he drops the letter or parcels outside the door. No signature is required for any deliveries.

Such is the fear of Covid-19, the vicious virus that is said to survive on anything for longer than we were told.

The new normal for work, that is for those who are lucky enough to still have jobs, is to work from home, or WFH, with teleconferencing and video conferences becoming the norm.

Meeting and socialising with friends are something we now put in our bucket list. For now, it is enough to exchange photos of home-cooked food and activities in WhatsApp groups.

Joining Houseparty is the in-thing where family members and friends crowd around and have fun without actually being together.

While mosques, churches and other places of worships have closed their doors, people congregate online. This is gradually becoming a norm too.

Recently, there were several Covid-19-related deaths among the Malay community here.

Denied a gathering to hold prayers for those who had left us, our ustaz initiated a live-streamed tahlil. Nothing is impossible now.

With the lockdown, churches are finding ways to celebrate Easter. Congregations attended remote services online, while their clergy preach to cameras in empty churches.

I guess Ramadan during the time of Covid -19 will be the same, with tarawih conducted online. We will have to resign to the fact that there will be no more tarawih prayers at Malaysia Hall or Sofa Mosque London.

With so many uncertainties while Covid-19 is raging, planning for Aidilfitri is an impossibility. Normally, we’d gather at the Malaysian High Commission for our Raya prayers, but dare we hope that this is going to happen? Even with the easing of the lockdown, big gatherings with a large number of people are not advisable.

We are entering our third week of lockdown and chances are this will continue.

The fact that for three weeks I have not ventured out further than the front garden is certainly not normal, but it is something that I am beginning to get used to.

Staying in and looking out longingly at empty buses and empty roads is the new normal that I am beginning to appreciate as I do my part to help the National Health Service here to save lives.