Can MCO restrictions be revisited to allow some freedom of movement?

“SO, we have a new buzzword — the new norms”, says a friend, a 65-year-old retired businessman. He had texted me on Friday evening, soon after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the second extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) until April 28.

Yes, this is the reality today — the new normal.

I first heard the word ‘norm’ in 1969 in my Jurisprudence class at Lincoln’s Inn. The difference is that we were then taught about legal norms, while the prime minister is now talking of new social norms.

The new norms include the following: stay at home, work from home, virtual learning, home schooling, and purchasing essentials online.

If not at home, the new norms are wearing face masks, practising social distancing, no handshakes, no large gatherings, and frequent use of hand sanitiser.

Upon returning home, wash your hands, preferably take a bath (better personal hygiene habits), keep fit, and spend time with your family.

Understandably, these new norms have given rise to the rapid development of the gig economy, as was reported by Bernama. As more people purchase essentials online, delivery services such as Foodpanda and Grab Food see their business booming.

These new norms are the results of the MCO, introduced by the government to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Over the weekend I studied the lockdown rules in other jurisdictions to determine whether our “new norms” are the same as theirs.

In Queensland, Australia, the new norms seem less restrictive, despite a declared state of emergency. Residents are allowed, subject to a two-person-limit rule, to leave their home for any of the following purposes: obtaining food or other essential goods or services; obtaining medical treatment or other healthcare services; engaging in physical exercise (either alone or in the company of no more than one other person); performing work on behalf of an employer that is engaged in essential business, activity or undertaking; visiting a terminally ill relative or to attend a funeral; providing assistance, care or support to an immediate member of the person’s family; attending any court of Australia or to comply with or give effect to orders of the court; attending a childcare facility, school, university or other educational institution (if such instruction cannot reasonably be obtained in the person’s principal place of residence); and learning to drive, with one licensed family member or guardian.

In Victoria, residents can leave their homes only to purchase food or other essential goods and services, for work and education, care and compassionate reasons, exercise and other extenuating circumstances.

Significantly, the two-person-limit rule in Queensland is also practised in New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania. This is in contrast to our one-person-per-car rule.

In Singapore, gatherings outside of work or school are still allowed but limited to 10 people, who must maintain a one metre distance from each other. This social distancing norm also applies in supermarkets, restaurants and malls.

Public events are not absolutely prohibited, but event organisers must ensure that non-fixed seating is at least one metre away from any other seat at all times. If seats are fixed to the floor, alternate seats need to be demarcated as a seat that is not to be occupied.

Individuals who intentionally sit on demarcated seatsor stand in a queue less than one metre away from another individual could face a prison term of up to six months, S$10,000 fine, or both.

There is some sense to the flexibility allowed by some countries during a lockdown, so that activities are not completely banned. This is so that the economy is moving and not at a standstill. For many small-time businesses or small and medium enterprises, lockdowns are a bane — no business means no earnings or pay and no safety net.

While we welcome the new norms in light of the further extension to the MCO, hopefully the government will revisit some of the restrictions and allow some freedom of movement.

Any new norm, for it to be sustainable, needs public acceptance.

The writer is a former federal counsel at the Attorney-General’s Chambers, and is deputy chairman of the Kuala Lumpur Foundation to Criminalise War

