Work Matters! The mindset to adopt now

I would like to share something this week, which most successful entrepreneurs understand.

Let me add a caution statement here; I admit that I am only partially successful at doing this. But I realise that I must do this more effectively.

In entrepreneurship you have to come to terms with the reality that there is no certainty in anything. The life of a business owner is fraught with regular unpredictability, and business people are taught to be continuously prepared, and be ready for any eventuality.

From the people who are employers to those in employment, and even the self-employed, everyone finds themselves in a dilemma today. You can’t see clearly how to navigate the uncertainties of your careers, or your enterprises.

There were many times in the last twenty-odd years in my work-life as a management trainer, leadership coach, and especially as a business owner when I have had to deal with unexpected circumstances, and extreme hardship.

I have found myself in the unenviable situation of not being able to pay my bills or my employees. I have even had the banks and my creditors pressuring me relentlessly.

It has only been with determined self-belief, and a little help from my friends, family, and those who have understood my ideas, that I managed to overcome these challenges.

Importantly, these situations have taught me incredible lessons about the sheer volatility of life, and what happens if I don't have direction, lack inner-strength, or when I am profoundly unprepared.

My relative success today is due to these important and valuable experiences that I have had. Or rather, my failures have forced me to truly understand these life-lessons.

Perhaps, you might want to take some heed to these ideas, and work at putting them into practice.

If you concentrate on your problems, and don't actively seek out opportunities, you will lose your personal motivation. You need to be motivated, so search for inspiration rather than dwell on missed opportunities.

If you can see opportunities in a crisis, you will be inspired, and at the same time be inspirational to others.

This can only happen when you are open minded. When you are open to suggestions, you will be able to identify ways to serve, and also lead the people around you.

During this Covid-19 crisis, broaden your observations and outlook, and at the same time respect the different opinions that you are bound to receive.

If you are negative as a leader, you will only see the difficulties, and find fault with other people’s perspectives. But if you turn it around, and focus on the good that people offer, or the nobility of their viewpoint, you will resonate positively at all times.

You cannot afford to be stuck with a one-track mind, or a " business as usual" attitude. At this moment, you must have an all-inclusive view, to be able to get in front of the crisis.

A few days ago, during an online leadership coaching session, I told a company director that he needs to be able to see, and identify those whom he can rely on now. And, those who can handle the post Movement Control Order (MCO) trauma.

It becomes so important to effectively engage employees right now. But most leaders fail at doing this, because they are only concentrating on firefighting currently.

This time must be used effectively. Identify talent, gauge capabilities, and find new opportunities so that you are prepared for the future. Surely, you must already be thinking of life after the MCO!

At this time of crisis, you cannot be circumspect about your passion for your career or business. I know of many leaders who don't trust themselves to take dramatic steps, and define new strategies.

Be an explorer! Only when you explore, you will discover new things, which in turn allows positive change. This process will let you see hidden obstacles, and any opportunities within a crisis.

Personally, I have grown most in times of crisis in relation to my life and professional skills.

Are you learning about yourself, and also about your colleagues?

You must know which team member is complacent, and who can be relied upon to take ownership. You will have to face your own fears of change, and learn to embrace them. This only happens in a crisis.

I use the word "entrepreneurial" a few times here, and also in my recent articles, but someone retorted that not everyone is an entrepreneur. Let me be clear, I am not asking you to become an entrepreneur!

Rather, I am asking you to actively adopt an entrepreneurial attitude for now. Business owners are bold and impactful. These types of people have no problem with creating big goals.

An entrepreneurial mindset is about being able to take calculated risks, accepting uncertainty, learning to best utilise your limited resources, influencing people around you, and creating an environment where your team is willing to push themselves for an idea, while breaking through their barriers of fear.

Shankar R. Santhiram is managing consultant and executive leadership coach at EQTD Consulting. He is also the author of the national bestseller “So, You Want To Get Promoted?”

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times