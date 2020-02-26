NST Leader: Barisan and allies seek dissolutionof Parliament

BARISAN Nasional (BN), Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah and Pas have urged for Parliament to be dissolved to resolve the political crisis following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ruling government.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the position taken by the coalition, as well as its two allies, was presented to Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah during an audience with the ruler here yesterday.

He said they were taking a position to call for a snap election as they were opposed to the proposal from several political leaders to form a unity government.

“A unity government, in principle, is in conflict with the policies set by the respective parties. Any arrangement must be done on a party basis.

“We are seeking for Parliament to be dissolved and to allow the people to decide (via fresh polls),” he said at a press conference at the Umno headquarters in Menara Dato’ Onn here yesterday.

Annuar said the initial plan was to set up a new coalition between Pakatan Harapan, Pas and BN, excluding DAP, in the proposed new government.

“After much discussion between all party presidents, based on the promise to exclude DAP, we agreed and signed statutory declarations to support Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the unity government plan.

“It was decided long ago that DAP would not be part of the new coalition government and we would support Tun (Dr Mahathir) to be appointed as the prime minister.

“However, after the statutory declarations (SDs) were signed, we were told that Tun’s cabinet would be formed based on individuals and not (along) party lines. We were then told that the cabinet selection for the new government would be individual-based without any association with the political parties to which those selected are aligned.”

Annuar said after discussing with BN component party leaders, the proposed Perikatan Nasional government cabinet selection process was not accepted by all the BN-aligned party leaders.

“We unanimously decided that we are not agreeable to the (individual-based) cabinet selection method and, as such, withdrew the SDs made in support of Dr Mahathir and the plan for the unity government.”

Annuar said during an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Pas and BN had explained the series of events that led to the SDs being signed by their members, allowing Dr Mahathir to have the required majority support.

“We, at the same time, presented our request for the king to dissolve Parliament and call for a fresh general election.”

Meanwhile, Pakatan Harapan believes that there is no need to call snap polls as they have

the support to form the government.

Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) communications director Khalid Samad said although their support might not translate to a two-thirds majority, it was enough to form the government via a simple majority.

“No, there was no discussion on a general election. Why should we waste the people’s money and hold a general election when we can obtain a clear majority?

“A two-thirds majority is a thing of the past and does not need further discussion. A simple majority is enough for PH to form the government,” he said after the PH Presidential Council meeting here yesterday.

Khalid said various issues were discussed at the meeting, which was chaired by PH de facto leader and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Khalid described the meeting as positive. However, he said, they did not touch on the topic of who would be the next prime minister.

Asked whether the meeting discussed the status of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Khalid said the question should be posed to the party itself.

Amanah deputy president Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said PKR, DAP and Amanah had reached a consensus on what they would convey to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong during their audience today.

He did not disclose what the consensus was and neither did he comment when asked about the prime minster candidate and whether Parliament should be dissolved. By Kalbana Perimbanayagam