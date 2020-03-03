NST Leader: Covid-19 and the economy

POLITICS has a way of taking our attention away from what is important. The last eight days did just that. But what is important is fighting Covid-19 and helping the economy stay robust.

Once the cabinet is put together — and we hope it is done fast — the newly-minted government must move quickly to wage a war on these two fronts.

Both are terribly difficult things to do. For at least two reasons. One, there is very little known about Covid-19 other than its wildlife origin. Here too epidemiologists’ vision is murky.

The debate about bat or pangolin is a hard one to resolve. Expect drugs and vaccine to be delayed until this is settled. There is also very little that is known about Covid-19’s reproductive rate.

This is important because it will tell how nasty the virus can get.

Two, Covid-19 is no financial crisis. All that is required for the latter is Keynesian intervention. It worked for the Great Depression of the 1930s and the financial crises of the 20th and 21st centuries, though not as quickly as we hoped for.

Not so for Covid-19. Still, we may have to ask the same questions. What is happening now? What can be done? What is the best policy response? There have been many downturns before. But this is different.

A downturn caused by disease of this nature is arguably the first the world, and, therefore, Malaysia, are dealing with.

True, there have been pandemics before in Europe, the Americas and elsewhere. The impact of past pandemics has not been this bad. Covid-19 that was a disease of China is now the disease of the world.

As one writer put it, this is the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) times six. Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin sure has a difficult job.

Muhyiddin is not without help, though. The interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had put together a RM20-billion stimulus plan that has received favourable reviews, from businessmen and bankers.

The worst-hit industry — tourism — is all praise too. But the success of the stimulus plan is in its proper implementation.

Executed well, domestic demand should stay resilient, helped by moderate inflationary pressure. Our economists say our outlook for this year is a story of two different halves.

The first is one of slowdown and the second a possible rebound, thanks to the stimulus package.

We have not come to a global shutdown — and we hope we do not get there — but in some places, especially in China, factories are being shut as supply chains are brought to a grinding halt.

Economic policymakers are having a hard time crafting a robust response. No matter, we must stop the wobble at home.

To a large extent, the stimulus package can help do just that. It may be a package that comes bearing a different political badge, but it should not be set aside for that reason alone.

We did show our Malaysian magnanimity before. We can show it again. For sure, there will be a need to fine-tune the stimulus package to give it a better bite at demand and supply shocks as the virus makes its way around the world.