NST Leader: Humans unmasked

COVID-19 has done something to us. Many are testing positive. No, not for the coronavirus, God forbid.

But as humans, the way we were designed to be: connected with and compassionate to our fellow beings. Sure, there are the odd ones who go buying face masks and hand sanitisers so others are denied them.

If death can be vicariously done, these hard-hearted souls will purchase it at any price. But these are exceptions, though crises such as Covid-19 do show them up in uncomfortable numbers. They were not hard to spot even for television and other media cameras in the early days of Covid-19 in Malaysian supermarkets and pharmacies.

Trolleys full of toilet rolls and rice packets six-high were not uncommon.

We are all connected in more ways than we realise. There are giants among us and there are dwarfs among us. Dwarfs shouldn’t despair. Because, for every dwarf among us, there is the shoulder of a giant to stand on.

Truths were discovered this way by sages of the past. So were the discoveries of science. Sir Isaac Newton said it best: “If I have seen further, it is because I was standing on shoulders of giants.” If it was true for Newton, it surely must be true for us.

Somebody else has always been there making this and that happen for us. A mother, teacher, a road builder, a street sweeper or the rubbish collector. No life is unimportant because they made our lives better. We must make theirs better, too. This is Covid-19’s first unmasking.

The second unmasking is this: Covid-19 may have originated from bats, helped by snakes and pangolins as intermediate hosts, but it is the human individual who goes spreading the disease.

This is why controlling our movements and practising social distancing are important. The government can decree all it wants, but the responsibility is ours.

Let’s not be like some Melburnians who rush in the hundreds to the beaches putting fellow beings in danger.

Or the preacher in India who went around infecting 15,000 people after returning from Italy with the virus. He did not live to regret what he did.

So stay put and keep your distance. Or you will not live to regret it.

Being connected also means showing compassion for our fellow beings. This is being done by our public health service providers.

And by some private health service companies. As the virus spreads, more private enterprises may need to volunteer their facilities and services.

Thanks are also due to the police, armed forces, firefighters and the People’s Volunteer Corps. At some point, volunteers à la England may need to join the fight against Covid-19. There, 200,000 were needed, but 400,000 volunteered.

Nations haven’t seen such national service before. This then is Covid-19’s third unmasking.

The fourth unmasking is rather unusual. Call it the politics of pandemic. Sometimes, a dark horse does gallop up to the front, unexpectedly and reluctantly.

Thus did Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin rise up to confront Covid-19 and the economic fallouts it has caused. Crises often throw up leaders. Let’s help him be the saviour of the nation at this moment of crisis.

Because, in his very understated way, he seems to have placed the prime ministerial finger on the pulse of our ailing nation. And, because, he, too, has promised to leave no one behind. During the Covid-19 pandemic, that means a lot.