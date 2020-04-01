Managing mental health

HERE is a lot of fear going around. Covid-19, the disease, is causing most of it. But there is a subtler cocktail of distress that only trained eyes can spot. Fear creates fear, says consultant clinical psychologist Professor Datuk Dr Mat Saat. Then American president Franklin D. Roosevelt, though not a psychologist, understood this well when he soothed the souls of his countrymen facing a depression of another sort — The Great Depression — with these words in his inaugural address in 1932: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyses needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.” Malaysians need some such soothing now more than ever.

We may not be able to quantify the distress people are facing under the Movement Control Order (MCO), but past experience elsewhere does indicate it to be severe for some. A research letter released early (July 2020) by the American Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) titled “Mental Health Crisis during Covid-19 Pandemic, China” lets us into the pain and anguish of many. Let us not forget that Wuhan, where it all started, was under a complete lockdown for two months. Our MCO is mild in comparison. And the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome was just seven years old for them.

This and the lack of psychological support compounded the fear of fear. If we learn anything from the Wuhan experience, the research letter seems to say, is this: Public mental health interventions should be formally integrated into public health preparedness and emergency response plans. We agree. So does Dr Mat.

The Health Ministry offers a psychological first aid for those who want one, but more needs to be done. There are a few reasons for this. Firstly, Malaysians, like other Asians, do not like to be identified with anything even remotely connected with mental distress.

Secondly, loved ones, too, do not advise consultation because of perceived stigma. Thirdly, cost is prohibitive for many. Finally, the ratio of psychiatrists to Malaysians is dismal. The World Health Organisation says our ratio should be 1:10,000, but ours is 1:200,000. That is 1.27 psychiatrists per 100,000 Malaysians, however we slice these professionals.

But do not despair as help is around. There is the Health Ministry’s first-aid line (though, in times like this, calls may take time to be put through) and non-governmental organisations, such as Befrienders, extending their help. Or one could follow the advice of professionals like Dr Mat. Whatever we do, he says, the goal should be to manage stress and stay positive. How do we do that? Two strategies — macro and micro — are needed.

At the macro level, he recommends four steps. One, create and follow a daily routine that stays undisturbed. Two, stay virtually connected. Remember, we are social beings, social distancing notwithstanding. Three, maintain a healthy lifestyle — good food, right amount of exercise and ample rest. Fourthly, have trust that there is enough of everything to go on with life.

At the micro level, there are four steps, too. Firstly, examine what the worries are. Are they real or imagined? Assess what abilities one has to cope with the worries. Secondly, focus on what can be done. Thirdly, keep a diary as this enables the tracking of one’s emotions and status of health. What gets measured, gets managed. Finally, watch or listen to what pleases the heart. Movies and music may just be the medicine for these troubling times.