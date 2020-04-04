NST Leader: Food for thought

TRADERS, some of them at least, behave in baffling ways.

Fifty-three Malaysians have died from the fast-spreading Covid-19 virus and more than 3,000 Malaysians have been infected, yet they want the Ramadan bazaar to go ahead. Bizarre is all we can say of this move.

Even more inexplicable is that there has been no national ban announced yet. Perhaps many of us need a lesson on what Covid-19 is and how it spreads.

The first thing we must know is that Covid-19 is the disease and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, or SARS-CoV-2, is the virus, though the latter is hardly mentioned in the local media. And the virus has a higher mortality rate than the ordinary flu.

So stop thinking that mixing and mingling with people while blowing the nose into a tissue is not a big thing. Covid-19 isn’t an ordinary seasonal flu.

A number of countries — China, Italy, the United States, Spain and Britain — are showing that Covid-19 is more mortal. Let’s not forget the 53 Malaysians who have died.

Higher mortality aside, there is another really bad news, and it comes from south of our border. According to TODAY, a Singapore digital newspaper, the republic’s research team led by Dr Vernon Lee, director of communicable diseases at the Health Ministry, has found that at least 10 Covid-19 patients there were infected by the coronavirus after being exposed to people who had no symptoms.

Most of them contracted the disease at some form of gathering with no social distancing and a few after being at a church congregation.

Congregation, meaning a collection of people, wherever that happens — in markets or mosques — is a dangerous thing. The perils are two in number.

One, when people without symptoms move cheek by jowl with others you just can’t tell if they are infected or not. Two, any crowd enhances the spread. All you need is one Covid-19 case in a sea of people to set in motion a multiplier effect.

Money makes many do mysterious things. Ramadan bazaar traders may have been so motivated. There shouldn’t be an agonising choice here. If the choice is between lives and money, the option is obvious.

Plus, the traders do have an alternative: they can trade online. Granted, many are not that digital savvy, and would need help. The government and non-governmental organisations can easily render such assistance.

Traders must know that contact has its perils, and the more frequent this is, the higher the risk of infection. If the traders value their lives and those of their loved ones, they must opt for contactless trade.

Our government, which has pushed hard for the control of movements and social distancing, should not send out mixed and confusing signals. All must speak with one voice: bazaars, Ramadan or otherwise, are a no-no.

Besides, Covid-19 is sending a message we are not reading: waste not, want not. If the Solid Waste and Public Waste Cleansing Corporation’s figures are right, some 4,000 tonnes of food is wasted every Ramadan day.

That works out to some 100,000 tonnes for 25 days, given the operative days of Ramadan bazaars. Imagine the millions who could have been fed with that amount of food. Instead, they end up in landfills.

Ramadan is about fasting; bazaar is about feasting. There is a distinction with a difference here. Only those who waste need mourn the passing of bazaars.