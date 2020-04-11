NST Leader: The morning after Covid-19

IF we find ourselves still standing after Covid-19, we will know this: the health of the people is the wealth of the nation. Adam Smith was never more wrong. It is not the economy, but the human anatomy. In its “ill and kill” spree, Covid-19 is teaching the world — Malaysia included — health science that it has long forgotten. Personal hygiene — never have water and soap reached human surfaces so often — and public healthcare are the two most important items people think of from breakfast to bed. The men and women in white, too, have become front-page stories as never before. They deserve the headlines. Tirelessly they have tested and treated, the ill and the not-so-ill with life-threatening close proximity. Many have died in the process. The global total is depressing. Some, because of a lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), three words that have moved from corporate corridors to cobblestones of our streets. Some are even making PPE from home for the white knights. This then is the Covid-19 curriculum.

But will Malaysia be more health conscious post-Covid-19? There is no choice. Ignoring health and hygiene means longer movement restrictions or even lockdowns. And deaths. Some Malaysians did display such errant behaviours when they refused to stay at home in the first two weeks of the Movement Control Order (MCO), compelling the government to extend the MCO. Flouting the law continues still. Even deaths seem not to deter them. Old habits die hard indeed. Tabloids in England call them “covidiots”, but we are more polite. If the men and women in white, who are nearest to death, can do it for the king and country, why can’t they? Perhaps the threat of losing their riding or driving licence may work like it did for drink-driving. In the United States where at least 40 per cent of all fatal traffic accidents involve drink driving, threat of on-the-spot suspension of licence appears to be a greater deterrent than post-conviction punishments, according to a study by the American National Highway Traffic Administration. What’s good for drink-driving may just be good for our MCO offenders. To free ourselves of Covid-19, or at least control the contagion, people must change.

So must the country. Malaysia’s health spending of RM30.6 billion in the 2020 Budget may be close to seven per cent more than the previous year, but Covid-19 is telling us that this isn’t enough. National insurance for all may require more. So will more hospitals, equipment and human resource. Perhaps, more money into medicine and less into MiGs and submarines will help. The problem is not Malaysia’s alone. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the global total was US$1.8 trillion in 2018. Even poor Myanmar has put aside US$2 million this year for its defence budget that it can ill afford. That is that much of money spent on killing people that could have been spent on on halting Covid-19 from doing the same. The king of a disease (the virus that causes it is called coronavirus because it is shaped like a crown) has brought home the fact that personal hygiene and public healthcare are critical for our survival. If we fail in the first we may be saved by the second. But then again, may be not. A glimpse at our growing death toll will tell us both are vital. Be health conscious, everyone.