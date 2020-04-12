NST Leader: Better to be safe than sorry

MALAYSIA has done the right thing in extending the Movement Control Order (MCO) until April 28. Letting go of restrictions too early, too fast is a dangerous thing, medical professionals and scientists around the world are telling us. The World Health Organisation is one of them. WHO’s call for caution comes amid moves by nations around the world to ease lockdown restrictions.

Absent MCO or lockdown, social mixing will be again a possibility. A dangerous mix, it must be said quickly. WHO is telling the world that Covid-19 and the virus that causes it, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 or SARS-CoV-2, are not going to go away. They

will be with us for some time. Personal hygiene and social distancing must be our new normal. Easing of the MCO, or even its eventual lifting, does not mean we should drop our pandemic-induced practices. If we do become errant, there might not be time to be sorry.

It is only natural for businesses, the very big, the very small and everything in between, to worry about a possible recession. We think the government understands this. There is evidence enough of this in Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s special televised broadcast on Friday. Hence the easing here and there. But businesses, too, must understand this: we are not dealing with any ordinary downturn. Not even the Great Depression.

All the governments in the world and all the monetary funds around the globe cannot put together what has been broken by Covid-19. Or at least in the conventional form. Call it the Great Death. No general theory of economics, John Maynard Keynes’ or that of others, will be able to spend its way out of a Covid-19 conundrum of a commerce. A safe balance needs to be struck, between saving lives and the economy. Not a sorry one. Those who run the world of commerce and those who are put in charge of the governance of the country must understand this. We would advise caution on both sides. Tread softly to avoid a hard fall later. For there is no fury like a virus on the resurgence.

That some sectors have been given conditional approval to operate during Phase 3 of the MCO is worrying to say the least, good intention of the government aside. Take the case of full-service laundry shops (we shall not say anything about self-service ones as they are to stay closed). We understand the plight of laundry shop owners but, truth be told, we understand death better. Imagine clothes soiled by SARS-CoV-2 being sent for a wash. The workers and owners will be in great danger of being infected. So will others who send their virus-free soiled clothes there. Can’t we for some weeks wash and iron them at home?

There will be some among us who will say soap and water will wash the virus away. Let us put it to these some: we really do not know enough of SARS-CoV-2 to be safe. This is no newspaper’s view. It is a medical expert consensus. Ditto for barber shops, haircuts or otherwise. Again, can’t we get someone at home to cut our hair, instead of doing it at a barber shop, with all the risks it entails? For the barbers and the barbered. It is better to hang the “Closed” sign on such businesses.