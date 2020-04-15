NST Leader: Crude deal

SUNDAY put an end to one war — a crude one at that — after a month or so of tossing barrels between Saudi Arabia-led Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its Russian-led allies.

No plus points for the Opec+ group, say analysts. In the words of one former Petronas trader, it is too little too late. He is right on many counts.

One, the market is on pandemic mode. In one analyst’s estimate, global demand is down by 35 per cent. But the pact is only offering a 10 per cent cut. And that is not deep enough.

There are just too many barrels chasing too few customers. In the trader’s calculation, something between 30 and 40 million barrels a day must be taken out of the market for crude prices to look north.

Two, storage will normally help, but not this time around. Everywhere, it is close to full, if not full. After hitting brimful on land, they have taken to the sea. Very large crude carriers, or VLCCs, are dotting the sea with oil.

There simply isn’t space for the 25 per cent of extra oil. Three, many exporting countries need the money. The money may be a need for some and want for others, but produce they will. With or without the pact.

Russia and Nigeria have done this in the past. Malaysia is an exception, though it is not an Opec member. Historically, Petronas has been loyal to the cause of Opec. After all, it owes its birth to an Opec-inspired oil crisis.

This time around, it has joined the Opec cut of 9.7 million barrels for May and June, says a media report. Exactly how much can only be estimated. In a statement, Petronas said it will do what a prudent operator needs to do. It didn’t provide any further details.

Based on Petronas’s past action, a safe estimate will be a barrel-cut of between 50,000 and 80,000 barrels per day. This may be just a pinch in the thick epidermis of the crude market, but Petronas can’t do more.

Two impediments stand in its way. Firstly, oil field performance requires production to be maintained at a certain minimum level. Oil fields aren’t assembly plants which can tolerate unplanned stop-start flick.

Secondly, Petronas isn’t a million-barrel producer. At its highest, years ago, it produced 750,000 barrels per day. Today, it is around 650,000 barrels per day. What Petronas will do is to go for the fields under risk service contracts (RSCs).

RSCs will be hard put if the benchmark Brent crude is anything less than US$50 per barrel.

One thing for sure, the current price is bad news for Malaysia. And Petronas, too. The government earns its revenue from crude oil production in four ways: Petroleum Income Tax, petroleum export duties, royalty and dividends.

This is a barrel and price play. The first, we can control but not the second. As this Leader went to press, Brent was trading at about US$32 per barrel (It was US$23 on Sunday).

Malaysia needs a US$60 or higher Brent price for it to make anything between RM60 billion and RM70 billion a year from the four sources.

At US$32, Malaysia is set to lose at least RM10 billion a year. A US$60 Brent price will only happen if global production is reduced by a further 30 million barrels a day.

Also, if Covid-19 is put down for good. Barrels of hope are needed for both to happen.