NST Leader: A time for national solidarity

COVID-19 emerged at a time when the country was experiencing unprecedented political events amid global economic headwinds. There were challenges to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s legitimacy as prime minister and hecklings of a backdoor government.

Such political posturing should be moot, especially now when the Muhyiddin-led government is neck-deep in battling Covid-19.

Common sense should tell us that every effort by the government has been geared towards fighting this cataclysmic pandemic, starting with the pivotal enforcement of a Movement Control Order and strengthening the country’s medical response against a disease that has caught the world unawares and robbed, up to yesterday, 127,587 lives globally.

It should be reiterated that there is nothing “backdoor” about the government.

Bear in mind that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had resigned. Thereafter, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had met all 222 members of parliament.

Muhyiddin is an experienced politician and one who held high positions in the previous Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional governments.

Fortunately, the majority of Malaysians supported the MCO, and the subsequent extensions to it, to break the Covid-19 chain of transmission.

The trek has been arduously slow — numbers have fluctuated, at one point late last month, cases spiked to 235, the highest recorded in a single day, then it tapered to 208 cases on April 1. Yesterday, for the first time since March 15, the cases recorded were in double digits at 85. Yesterday, too, recorded the highest number of recoveries in a day at 165.

It must surely be a bitter pill to swallow for Muhyiddin’s critics to see that the government, recognising that the country is in a uniquely dire situation, is pulling out all the stops to ensure the nation’s wellbeing is take care of.

Claims of Muhyiddin not gaining “legitimacy” from other heads of state and his minimal contact with world leaders are slowly being debunked.

On Tuesday, Muhyiddin had called on Asean nations to develop a Post-Covid-19 Economic Recovery Plan, at the Asean Special Summit on Covid-19, via a video conference. That the United States Department of Justice had also returned to Malaysia funds recovered from 1Malaysia Development Bhd ill-gotten gains to the tune of US$300 million is another plus factor.

It’s heartening that the government is not paying much heed to the machinations of political parties, but focusing on the task at hand. By and large, Malaysians have been mature, calling for politics to take a back seat.

Many have even praised Muhyiddin as the right man for the job. He had come at a time when Malaysia needed a leader and Covid-19 became a sudden spectre in our lives.

This Leader calls on politicians to focus on helping their constituents as much as possible during this crisis.

Naysayers and critics should stay away if they cannot be part of the national solidarity that is needed to ensure we get past this emergency quickly. It is not the time to be concerned about position and power. We should not unravel the good that has been gained. We are in this together.

The goal for Malaysia is and must be national solidarity, healthy living and steadfast social distancing and cleanliness.

Maintaining good hygiene cannot stop, or the virus will find us friendly.