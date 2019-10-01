Much to gain by tapping China's tech expertise

LAST week, the Human Resources Ministry inked a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese government to enhance cooperation in the technical and vocational education training (TVET) and technologies related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0).

As a Malaysian based in Shenzen for the past 16 years, I can see the immense technological strides China has made in recent years.

China has become a technological dragon in fields such as artificial intelligence, nanotechnology and biotechnology.

Malaysia stands to reap immense benefit tapping into China’s technological prowess.

Human Resources Minister M. Kula Segaran made the right decision to enhance technological transfer via China’s Education Association for International Exchange.

This will allow Malaysian workers to upskill and reskill in fields where China has a distinct advantage.

I cannot help but worry over our slow embrace of modern technology in sectors like manufacturing.

The days of labour-intensive manufacturing is over. Malaysia needs knowledge workers to keep pace with the latest demand in a globalised cut-throat economy.

In this respect, having China as a strategic partner in TVET is beneficial for us.

Kula Segaran’s pivot towards TVET started since he took office and this is a step in the right direction. Countries like Germany and Japan are technological giants because of their emphasis on TVET.

We need to pull up our socks and tap into this expertise from China by taking advantage of its One Belt One Road initiative, which is a game changer that can propel us into the next level of technological mastery.

AU-YONG HUI SENG

Ujong Pasir, Melaka