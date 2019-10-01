Seniors can stay socially active in their own way

IT is projected that next year will see Malaysia’s population at 34.3 million. About 2.4 million or seven per cent will be aged 65 and above.

We are becoming an ageing nation, and it is appropriate for us to show concern and care for our elderly.

One critical issue facing seniors is loneliness and social isolation.

While there is strong evidence linking social isolation with poor health, there isn’t much research findings on whether social participation can improve health or reverse the effect of isolation.

We would like to see many if not all our seniors socially active and healthy.

However, there are constraints and other factors to be considered in mobilising the seniors.

There are seniors who are, by nature, introverts and inactive in social engagements.

To them, retirement means getting away from all the hustle and bustle of the working world and finding peace and quiet.

They have arrived at a blissful life by their definition.

Put them in a social setting and they are uncomfortable.

Then there are those seniors who need to be coaxed to perform post-retirement physical exercises and the like.

They may not have done much of this before.

So, they may perform awkwardly and get stressed.

Sometimes, a careless comment, though unintentional, may humiliate them.

Such seniors have confessed that they prefer to stay at home.

I would like to think that for seniors, it is most important that they have their peace of mind.

They can each find peace in their own way. It may be through social interactions and group physical activities. But, “private” activities like hobbies, spiritual and faith engagements would be equally helpful.

They may not be able to do what others profess to be good, healthy and beneficial for seniors and elders.

But, if they can’t embrace these activities, it doesn’t matter. The important thing is that they have their peace of mind and live their sunset years their way.

LIONG KAM CHONG

Seremban, Negri Sembilan