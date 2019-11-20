SEA Games 2019 set to be the brightest

THE 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, to be hosted by the Philippines from Nov 30 to Dec 11, is expected to be the biggest, boldest and brightest ever.

It marks 60 years since the inaugural games in 1959 held in Thailand, then known as the Southeast Asia Peninsula (SEAP) Games, and will be the 30th edition of the games.

This edition will have the highest number of sports and events in the history of the games, totalling 56 sports, consisting of 530 events with more than 10,000 athletes and officials expected to participate.

It will also be the first major decentralisation in the history of the games, with competition venues spread in 23 cities across the country.

And, most notably, it will be the first edition to include e-sports and obstacle course, along with chess and underwater hockey as demonstration sports.

The opening ceremonies of the games will be held at the Philippine Arena, the biggest indoor arena in the world. Some 55,000 people are expected and much of the spectacular extravaganza planned will be digitally controlled, including the lighting of the flame.

Eleven competing Southeast Asian nations are expected to send big delegations, to produce some of the most outstanding achievements, inspired by their best ever performance in the Olympics at Rio 2016, where they bagged 18 medals: Five golds, 10 silvers and three bronzes.

Malaysia recorded its best Olympic performance in Rio, winning three silvers in badminton, a silver in diving and a bronze in cycling.

Olympic Council of Malaysia president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the country would send a contingent of 1,063 to participate in 52 sports. In hosting the 30th SEA Games, the Philippines will also embark on a possible bid to host the 2030 Asian Games.

RUEBEN DUDLEY

Petaling Jaya, Selangor