Think out of the box to tackle perceived glut of doctors

DO we have an oversupply of doctors? Till today, we have not reached the agreed ideal of the doctor to patient ratio that is required, which is 1:400.

Currently, the ratio seems to stand at 1:625 (based on the Health Ministry’s 2017 data of 1.6:1,000).

The solutions being put forward are mainly archaic in nature. Many are blaming the number of medical colleges in either the public or private sphere and, thus, calling for more stringent entry and vetting requirements.

But is this the way to go about it?

If we have an oversupply of doctors, why should the common folk have to undertake treacherous journeys by foot and boat just to get to a hospital in interior places in Sabah and Sarawak?

This mismatch is because government infrastructure has been mainly based in big cites, with little preference for good primary healthcare in remote locations, unlike what is done in other countries with similar socio-economic societies.

In our ambition to be developed, we build modern hospitals to cater for the privileged classes while forgetting about primary healthcare for rural folk.

Won’t more doctors translate to more doctors in rural areas? What other benefits are there if we have more doctors?

More doctors will mean more competition which will only be good for patients, especially in the private sector. We get more people to train as specialists in fields in which we are lacking.

Right now, most complaints are due to the limited number of places for housemanship training. Previously, when we lacked doctors, we claimed that doctors were not properly trained and, thus, had to serve housemanship in Malaysia, which was extended to two years. Even the medical officer’s serving stint has increased.

How do we solve this? Other countries allow doctors to have a choice upon graduation of either:

WORKINGwith the government;

WORKING in private practice under supervision; or,

TO start their residentship and work towards a medical specialisation.

Why don’t we consider that? Until more infrastructure is built, the stagnation of housemen and medical officers will continue to take place. Housemanship should also be open to all medical graduates from institutions registered by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It is not necessary for the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) to have a list of recognised and unrecognised universities. When we are in an economic crunch, why should MMC be spending money on this process which is open to abuse and influence buying?

The WHO has already done the vetting in each country.

Here, instead of treating everyone as equals, we force those who dream of becoming doctors from so-called unrecognised universities to qualify for exams which have been proven to be biased in the past.

Instead, as mentioned above, let everyone join housemanship. This is what the medical act says in Part III, 13 (2): the provisionally registered person shall, immediately upon being provisionally registered, engage in employment in a resident medical capacity to the satisfaction of the Medical Qualifying Committee for a period of not less than one year in any hospital or institution in Malaysia.

DR J.C.

Bukit Baru, Melaka