Unity can be achieved with mutual respect

LETTERS: IT is not uncommon nowadays to be able to order tomyam at the mamak shop. The cooks are not mamak but they are from southern Thailand or locals.

Mamak food is still dominant, otherwise it would not be a mamak shop! What is interesting, though, is the entrepreneurial spirit demonstrated by the restaurant operators.

Instead of treating tomyam dishes as a threat, these operators turn the dishes to opportunities and partner with the cooks, creating a win-win situation by capturing another market segment that would have otherwise gone elsewhere.

Marrying the two rather distinct tastes under one roof is a brilliant idea. We certainly can learn a thing or two from this entrepreneurial spirit.

Despite the stark differences between the two dishes, both coexist under one roof peacefully.

On the same note, can we achieve this in our beloved country? A tall order, some will say. It is a delicate issue with some pointing to the education system as a hindrance.

I think that fluency in Bahasa Malaysia must be one of the key unifying factors.

Coming back to business strategy, many Chinese-owned businesses are good at turning differences to opportunities, where products or services are offered to the Malays, who make up a large customer base.

Our neighbour, Thailand, is another example. It leads the way in capitalising the halal market even though the majority of Thais are non-Muslims.

If you are a non-Muslim Malaysian, you can’t run away from dealing with Islam and the Muslims. After all, Islam is the religion of the federation.

If we are serious about the future of this country, we must learn to embrace our differences while maintaining mutual respect for each other.

Perceived threats and differences should be turned to opportunities to promote harmony and wellbeing in our society.

Reciprocity is key. There must be proactive actions from all sides to reach out to those of a different religion or ethnicity. There must not be a winner-take-all or kiasu mentality if we are to progress as a nation.

And, in a turbulent world with many uncertainties, Malaysia can be a model of harmonious nation for other countries to emulate, if it is not one already.

MOHAMMAD ABDUL HAMID

YDP IKRAM Bandar Tun Razak Kuala Lumpur

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times