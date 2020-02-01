Britain has the strength to navigate independently

LETTERS: BREXIT has now become a reality as Britain left the European Union (EU) yesterday. Boris Johnson will be known as the first post-Brexit prime minister of Britain.

The world still remembers the video showing him driving a tractor dismantling stacks of styrofoam boxes bearing the words “Get Brexit Done”. It was impactful and dramatic!

After the referendum on June 23, 2016, we know more Britons supported Brexit than Bremain. The subsequent endless bickering in the British Parliament on Brexit was rather tiring, to say the least.

The British public just wanted to see it get done as soon as possible. The main reason for Brexit is to regain national sovereignty and to have total control over borders and immigration.

For a country that has ruled the waves for more than 200 years in its heyday, being a part of EU is rather humbling. What more with Brussels calling the shots.

Come to think of it, Britain still has its semblance of clout. It is the sixth largest GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in the world. It is one the five permanent members of the Security Council.

Its Commonwealth organisation with members from all over the world is one of a kind. If the Commonwealth were revitalised, Britain would certainly be a force to be reckoned with.

Its special relation with the United States is still staunch and standing. Being the first European power to lend support to China’s Infrastructure and Investment Bank has also put Britain in its good books.

Britain’s much touted diplomacy will continue to draw friends and influence people. Having stayed in the EU for 47 years, Britain must have done its audit to see if it is worthwhile to stay put.

Post-Jan 31, Britain should know how to navigate in fair or stormy weather.

DR KOH AIK KHOON

Subang Jaya, Selangor

