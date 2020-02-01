Long wait for e-wallet issue to be resolved

LETTERS: WE subscribed to the Touch ’n Go (TnG) e-wallet on Dec 9 with a download of RM100. Two days later, while travelling from Ipoh to Pantai Remis in Perak, we made two transactions, one at a petrol station. Subsequently, we found out that we were unable to use our e-wallet.

We made calls and sent emails to TnG but the problem was not resolved. From the transaction history, we discovered that someone has been using our account.

It left us with no choice but to lodge a police report. The only reply from TnG was on Jan 9 saying that it was inundated with an influx of emails from the public.

We emailed TnG again and gave them seven days to respond to us to resolve the matter.

On Jan 28, we were inundated with an influx of emails of the standard reply from TnG.

We replied, explaining that we used only two TnG cards on our SmartTAG travelling from Ipoh on Jan 20 and returning on Jan 22.

After one and a half months, there is no resolution to our problem. Is it an inside job? There are six unexplained transactions from Jan 23 to 28 and we still cannot use our e-wallet.

Please resolve this as soon as possible before the e-Tunai Rakyat initiative expires on March 14.

JAMES WONG,

Ipoh, Perak

