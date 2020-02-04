With virus outbreak, it's now our duty to promote tourism

LETTERS: COMPARED with the rest of the world, European countries have a wide variety of attractive tourist destinations and were well promoted to the international community.

Wherever you go in Europe, you will be surrounded by charm, history and amazing food. Europe may not be big compared with other continents, but it has much to offer to tourists.

Language is not a problem as most Europeans understand English, including other languages like French, Spanish and German. Europe has style and variety plus diverse cultural heritage.

There are also beautiful beaches, limestone cliffs and stunning lakes that visitors can look forward to. In most of these European countries, there are less crime and a high level of participation in sports activities by the public.

What attract tourists all over the world most are the safe environment Europe offers to the visitors, pleasant climate, diverse culture, stunning architecture, highly developed public service and reliable infrastructure.

Europe is also endowed with jaw-dropping landscapes and beautiful sceneries. You are bound to be in awe of the natural beauty that surrounds you.

Europe is well promoted as a tourist destination. Its beauty and selling points have been well presented for quite some time.

We have to ask ourselves what do we have to offer to tourists. Malaysia has a lot of attractions too. It is endowed with beautiful islands, rich marine life, untamed jungles, charming beaches, diverse cultural heritage, amazing food and good infrastructure.

Language is not a problem as most Malaysians understand English.

For the Visit Malaysia Year 2020 (VMY 2020) campaign, the government set the target of 30 million tourist arrivals and an estimated RM100 billion in earnings. To reach that goal, we must have many selling points and make sure we can promote and sell them to the world.

After all tourism continues to be one of the biggest and fastest growing sectors in global economy and plays an important role in creating jobs.

With VMY 2020 impacted by the spread of the coronavirus, it is our responsibility to help promote our beloved country.

MOHAMED MOKHTAR AHMAD BAJUNID

Kuala Lumpur

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times