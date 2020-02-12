Not easy to implement no-car zone

LETTERS: I REFER to the NST Leader article titled “Do careful study”. It is a laudable view on establishing “pedestrian cities where the streets are car-free with a mix of shops, all manner of eateries, open-air markets and work centres”.

However, I believe it is difficult to implement this in a small nation like Malaysia. The country has too many cars, motorcycles and lorries.

The congestion poses a big problem to local authorities in view of land constraints and this is worsened by the fact that each family owns two or three cars.

Thus, before the local authority implements the “No Vehicle Zone”, it should first designate enough parking spaces for vehicles.

Before implementing the “No Vehicle Zone”, the local authority should take note that the Subang Jaya Municipal Council had introduced a “No Vehicle Zone” for roads in SS15, when it opened the SS15 town centre.

All inner roads in SS15 were meant for pedestrians and vehicles were prohibited.

Unfortunately, it was a failure. The shopping area in SS15 turned into a ghost town for a few years as property value tumbled and business owners suffered financial losses.

After over a decade, the “No Vehicle Zone” zone was lifted to allow motorists and other road users to enter.

Soon after, the area became crowded and businesses were once again thriving.

Kuala Lumpur authorities should exercise care and do a study prior to implementing a project to pedestrianise 10 roads.

Secondly, they need to provide parking lots for pedestrians and other road users to leave their vehicles there and then proceed to the pedestrian zone.

Maybe we should look at Shenzhen in China, where there is a ban on motorcycles coming into the city. In view of the large number of motorcyclists in KL, the local authority can introduce a “No Bike Zone” first.

LAU BING

Subang Jaya, Selangor