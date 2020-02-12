Gambia should file complaint with ICC

LETTERS: TAN Sri Dzukifli Abdul Razak’s article focusing on atrocities against the Rohingyas, “It’s about courage, not size” (NST, Feb 1), is one of the most poignant and illuminating opinions ever expressed by anyone on the subject in our dailies.

I am in agreement with Dzulkifli on the action taken by Gambia, through Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou, in initiating proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Myanmar for turning a blind eye to atrocities in that country.

Gambia is the smallest African nation and its justice minister, much like our homegrown hero Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, subscribes to the adage of leadership by example. And akin to the philosophy of Dr Mahathir, Tambadou believes that a country doesn’t need to have economic or military power to denounce oppression.

But Gambia’s action should not end at the ICJ since the court has no power of enforcement.

The next step is for Tambadou to file a complaint with the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi for genocide against the Rohingya.

TUNKU SOFIAH JEWA

Kelana Jaya, Selangor