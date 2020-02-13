City Hall to replace faulty park gym machines

LETTERS: Kuala Lumpur City Hall would like to respond to the letter headlined “Is the ‘deep state’ sabotaging PH?”, published on Feb 9 and written by Lim Kah Pin.

City Hall received a complaint on the damaged gym equipment at Taman Bukit Jalil in April and had taken action by removing the equipment to avoid injury or accident to the public.

Even though the equipment was taken away from the area, there are other functioning exercise machines that can be used by visitors.

City Hall has tried its best to replace the equipment with the same model but to no avail.

The manufacturer does not produce the same equipment any more as there is no demand.

As such, DBKL will continue with the plan to replace it with a new exercise equipment, which is expected to be ready by next month.

In its effort to provide safe playground facilities for children or public parks, it is City Hall’s policy to monitor the state of the park and its equipment.

Each faulty appliance does not have to be replaced with the same equipment. It depends on conditions and requirements.

KHAIRUL AZMIR AHMAD

Director, Kuala Lumpur City Hall Corporate Planning Department