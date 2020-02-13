Everybody can learn from canine bravery

LETTERS: LAST Wednesday, Malaysia made history when Pahang police contingent awarded a canine from the police’s K9 Unit with the 'Jasamu Dikenang' medal.

The award was in recognition of the five-year-old China-born Lao Wu’s exemplary service in tracking down a vehicle theft suspect who had hidden in a Felda settlement near Jerantut.

Trained canines from the police force as well as the Army Dog Unit have rendered similar heroic deeds but this is the first time such an honour was accorded to one of them.

Canines are also providing yeoman service to the Fire and Rescue Department in the search for victims trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings and in retrieving motorists pinned down in wreckages following road accidents.

Pahang police chief Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan must be congratulated for his novel idea to acknowledge the services of the canine.

It is more than that. It is a reflection of his deep seated gratitude for saving the force a lot of time and energy in apprehending the suspect.

Malaysia needs more of his kind. Courage and bravery alone are not sufficient. The nation also needs officers with such human touch to show that dogs, like humans, also need to be valued and appreciated.

Canines are intelligent. Lao Wu must have noted that the colourful ceremony is a show of appreciation from its master.

S. SUNDARESON

Petaling Jaya, Selangor

