Time to rise above politics of hate

LETTERS: Malaysians have reached political fatigue and want the country to move forward. They are no longer interested to know who is to be blamed and for what; they would like to see results.

There is just too much fighting as the result of the propagation of hate politics.

All religions teach the importance of compassion and unity but it is perplexing to see how “compassionate” politicians are treating their peers on the other side of the bench.

Some of the public representatives are devout Christians and Muslims and they often quote religious verses in their speeches and writings.

However, it’s appalling to see how vindictive, obtuse and vengeful they are. Time and time again we hear highly inflammatory phrases such as “unholy alliance”, “religious extremists” and “race supremacists”, which are usually used to describe terrorist organisations and despotic regimes.

Our youth are now learning that the popular basic legal principle is “a person is guilty until proven innocent”. It is no longer subjudice to openly pass a verdict although cases are still being tried.

Soon the population as young as 18 will be voting. Most of us would consider 18 to be still an age of innocence where plenty of guidance is required. What will happen to them in the future if we persistently sow seeds of hatred in their hearts and minds?

What sort of Malaysians are we envisioning for the future? Do we want a caring, loving, forgiving, rational and united society, or do we want people who constantly distrust and are vindictive, irrational, constantly suspicious and divisive?

Unfortunately, our Parliament, which should have been the perfect venue for this discourse, has shown us that it can no longer serve the original fundamental purpose.

There are too much emotions and lack of professionalism to properly debate issues that concern the very people who had voted in our members of parliament.

A unity government is akin to a communist country without a credible check-and-balance.

A strong team of backbenchers can function as the “opposition front”. However, currently, virtually all plans are condemned and success stories ridiculed and downplayed. As a backbencher, criticism should be constructive and due credit given for any successes.

Undoubtedly there will be challenges in the form of seat allocations for the next elections, including appointments to important decision-making executive positions and addressing the emotional impact on hardcore supporters.

While these are teething issues which will eventually be resolved over time, the goal is to finally have a peaceful and stable political environment.

Instead of constantly being in “defensive mode” and persistently engulfed in “counter-narrative warfare” with the opposition, our leaders should focus more on delivering the public’s expectations.

The confidence level of investors will be elevated and businesses will prevail. The people will be able to smile at one another, with such relief which they have never experienced before, despite differences in political affiliation.

And Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, despite what has been said about him before, will always be remembered for bestowing the ultimate gift to us all: the man who truly saved Malaysia by uniting us all.

DR FAIZAL TAJUDDIN

Kuala Lumpur

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times