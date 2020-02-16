Give free breakfast to all pupils

LETTERS: THE Free Breakfast Programme was launched last month by the Education Ministry. More than 4,000 pupils in elementary schools benefit from it.

Initially planned for all students, it is now given only to students from families living under the poverty line.

When I was in elementary school 20 years ago, I recall chocolate milk was given to my friends under the Supplementary Food Programme.

I was not on the list but I remember wishing I was. I was just a child then, with no concept of “rich” or “poor”.

In many countries, free breakfast is provided to elementary school students. This government-led initiative is part and parcel of the education system.

In Finland, the Free School Meal programme started in 1948 as a central part of its education and school meal system.

It was the first country in the world to serve free school meals. Finland incorporates school meals with a versatile and unique food education agenda.

Children take part in the kitchen’s activities and decision-making.

Besides learning to cook, they are also taught about health, environment, economy and culture, all through the meals provided to them.

In Japan, civic education goes with the free meals.

It is more than just food. It’s a joyful time.

Children have their meals with teachers and friends. They pray together, serve one another and clean up after meals. All these reinforce a culture of self-sufficiency among the children.

It’s worth mentioning that there is no janitor in many Japanese schools. Children are trained to be independent and clean up after meals.

The feasibility of including every child in our Free Breakfast Programme is worth a second thought.

School meals should be a central part of our education system to boost civic awareness among the young.

From food, they are taught national unity and racial integration when they sit with friends, teachers and even parents of

other races to enjoy their meals.

Social and emotional development is enriched when they mix with others.

From here, teachers and parents can cultivate bonhomie among children, which will help them to socialise.

Not only that, it is a golden opportunity to educate children about food sustainability and

the importance of protecting the environment.

Instead of being served by canteen operators, children can be taught to serve others.

Such an initiative can reduce costs such as food packaging and canteen staff wages.

It is more than just a meal,

as cited by former education minister Dr Maszlee Malik. It is

an educational tool to nurture children with values and knowledge.

We believe that education is for all. Why not breakfast for all?

IRIS NG PEI YI

Petaling Jaya, Selangor

