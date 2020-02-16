The danger of students depending on tuition

LETTERS: MANY parents think it is important to send their children for tuition classes.

For working parents who face problems teaching their children at home, sending them for tuition is an easy solution to help the children do well in school.

But they have to make sure the teacher is not just focused on making money.

There are also extra classes that are not related to school subjects, such as art, music, swimming and public speaking.

There are also parents who send their children, some as young as 4, to tuition centres.

I do not think it is appropriate.

These young ones should be at play. Even if the parents’ intention is for their children to learn to read at an early age, they can devote 10 to 20 minutes a day to read to them and foster their interest in reading.

Joining tuition classes may have advantages but parents should make sure that their children do not rely on these classes.

Children who constantly attend tuition may be over-reliant on external help.

They may not pay attention in school because they know they have tuition to fall back on.

Therefore, the goal of sending their children to tuition classes will not be achieved.

AZLINA JUMADI

Faculty of Computer and Mathematical Sciences, UiTM, Segamat campus

