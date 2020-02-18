WHO needs to correct misconceptions of e-ciggies on website

LETTERS: The market for e-cigarettes and vapes has expanded at a startling rate over the past few years.

Witnessing friends and family members switch to what was considered a less harmful alternative had given me hope that society has a chance to finally rid itself of toxic cigarette smoke.

However, I recently came across new information and recommendations by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on e-cigarettes.

WHO tends to be the first point of reference for the public for guidance on health and safety-related recommendations.

Its website is full of infographics, fact sheets and Q&A that are easily gleaned.

However, much of the information in the Q&A section on e-cigarettes are general and disregard much of the studies already conducted in this area.

The rising popularity of e-cigarettes and vapes is not necessarily good but it is undoubtedly a welcome shift from smoking cigarettes.

WHO acknowledges that it is too early to conclusively state the risks of these alternative products and therefore recommends to not use either products.

However, it would be wise to also discuss the use of less harmful alternatives rather than dismiss all products completely. One of the biggest misconceptions about cigarettes and e-cigarettes is that nicotine is the primary source of serious harm.

This is not the case. The primary source is the smoke emitted from cigarettes. There are hundreds of toxic chemicals that are present in the smoke, which can affect both the smoker and those around them.

E-cigarettes, heated tobacco products and the like for the most part emit only vapour and thus do not contain these levels of toxic chemicals.

It is important for the public to be aware of this as the Q&A by WHO omits this information completely despite numerous studies stating so.

Should we really forego a potential solution that may save those dearest to us from cigarette smoke?

WHO also claims that vaping is the main cause of a spike in lung injuries in the US last year.

This claim can be misconstrued. The injuries were caused by the misuse of vape such as adding vitamin E acetate or vapes containing THC (cannabis).

Given the trust placed in recommendations by WHO, it is imperative that it delivers the truth in what causes the lung injuries in order to prevent future occurrences.

WHO has the resources to verify various research reports and studies surrounding the use and regulations of e-cigarettes.

Furthermore, it has the authority to influence public behaviour towards health issues.

Given how quickly information is spread these days, information provided by WHO needs to be carefully referenced and detailed. The public will continue to turn to WHO for recommendations to ensure best practices.

WHO cannot be so general and dismissive with its recommendations if it hopes to bring about positive change.

KHALIS LOKMAN

Kuala Lumpur