Support our 'homegrown heroes'

LETTERS: We are all consumers. We consume a myriad of products and services every day. But do we ever ponder where they originate from?

Some may know while others may not. It is rather difficult to keep abreast of all things that come in thick and fast.

Nevertheless, if you look closely, there are some that may surprise you and it is your loss for not paying enough attention to it, especially when it comes to locally-produced goods.

We feel a sense of pride when we sing Negaraku and that is how we ought to feel when we choose to buy locally-produced goods.

Believe it or not, we are able to stand toe to toe with internationally-produced products.

One example is Ramly Burger. It has become a household name since its inception in 1980. Fast forward four decades later and it has grown tremendously. The company now exports its products to Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Bangladesh. It plans to expand to the Middle East and East Asia in the near future.

If there is a will, there is a way. Ramly Burger has clearly shown the way. Elon Musk’s Tesla has been making waves globally as the epitome of sustainability. Well, there is our own homegrown version known as Eclimo.

It has been in existence since 2008 and has successfully developed and commercialised the rechargeable lithium ion battery power pack and electric scooter.

Eclimo is spearheading the drive towards sustainability in Malaysia. Through its partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken Malaysia, it intends to enhance green awareness by helping KFC deliver food on environmentally-friendly electric scooters.

It is also involved inasimilar initiative in Cambodia, using electric scooters to ferry tourists in the Angkor Wat area. Besides that, it has also helped villages in the remote areas of Sarawak, many of which do not have electricity. It has installed off-grid solar panels to provide a source of electricity to the locals.

The gig economy is here to stay and despite all of its imperfections, it has benefited Malaysians. I’m referring to a homegrown ride hailing service called Dego Ride.

Founded in 2015, it began providing services in 2016 but was banned by the previous government after three months, citing safety concerns.

With rumours of the possible entry of Gojek, Dego Ride is operating again after receiving the green light from the authorities.

It can certainly help enhance the last mile connectivity that is mostly monopolised by Grab. It also has a positive economic spillover effect due to the jobs created.

It is a shame that many of our homegrown heroes are under-appreciated despite all that they have achieved.

It is time we take a stand and acknowledge that we can do great things, locally and abroad.

REZA RAZALI

Founder and chief executive officer, Terato Tech & Slurp!

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times