Natural disasters strike rich, poor nations

LETTERS: When man becomes proud and arrogant, flaunting his might and corrupting the land without any compunction about the harm he is inflicting on others, a higher power or force intervenes to remind him of his excesses and his fallibility.

Some refer to it as divine retribution while others call it a cosmic reminder that renders man helpless.

Throughout man’s brief history of existence, he has been plagued with pestilence and disasters to remind him of his recklessness.

He perpetrated and engineered wars, economic sabotage and slavery. For man is a destructive animal, bringing destruction on the people and environment to serve his greed.

Natural disasters strike rich and poor countries.

We have seen forest fires, droughts, floods, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and virus outbreaks.

One country’s predicament is shared by others.

Thus, we need to help each other.

No country exists in isolation.

MOHAMED GHOUSE NASURUDDIN

Penang