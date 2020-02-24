CAAM must change 'flight plan'

LETTERS: Malaysia is once again in the spotlight due to documentaries on the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in 2014.

I believe we should do what we can to determine the cause of the disappearance, but until the voice and data recorders or physical evidence are found, any conclusion is conjecture.

For now, we should focus on improving the safety and regulatory infrastructure of the aviation sector.

We are proud of our national carrier and the award-winning low-cost airline.

These airlines have had a positive impact on the economy, especially the tourism sector.

There were 4.8 million air passenger arrivals in the first half of last year.

Many hotels and resort operators owe their fortunes to these airlines.

Turbulence, in the form of the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration’s downgrading of Malaysia to a Category 2 country, will have an adverse impact on airlines.

The Malaysian Aviation Commission’s report on Feb 11,

titled “The economic impact and implications of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia’s rating downgrade”, said the country’s carriers could see an annual

revenue of up to US$873 million at risk.

Malaysia’s aviation industry runs the risk of becoming irrelevant in the global aviation value chain, due in a large part to safety issues. Regulators must avoid further downgrades.

This was not always the case. Malaysia was the best Boeing 737 maintenance operations outside the United States in the 1980s and 1990s.

Today, according to a Frost & Sullivan report, the global MRO business is worth US$82 billion and expected to climb to nearly US$100 billion by 2025.

A slice of this pie would generate jobs and investments.

Moving forward, we must focus on safety to seize opportunities in the aviation industry.

Therefore, it is imperative for the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and its stakeholders to use this crisis to review policies and regulations to support a dynamic aviation sector.

Global consumers require not just excellent service but a strong safety record.

One idea is to implement a multi-stakeholder approach, whereby the Transport, Defence, Foreign and Health ministries, CAAM and our airlines collaborate on many issues, besides regulations on planning flight plans over conflict zones, and dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak.

Many countries are reviewing regulations and laws to boost the regulatory oversight of the civil aviation system.

The will prepare the authorities for any eventuality. One of the reforms is to train, certify and position the right talent.

The time is now for CAAM to change its way of doing business.

RIZAL KAMARUZZAMAN

Executive director, Tindakan Strategi Sdn Bhd