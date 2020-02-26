Throw the book at m-cyclists for not using bike lanes

LETTERS: Every day, when I drive to work from Kuala Lumpur to Shah Alam along the Federal Highway, I see motorcyclists speeding in car lanes.

They do not slow down when motorists are trying to change lanes. Instead, the motorcyclists

will blare their horns or show

an obscene gesture at the

drivers.

Their action causes motorists to panic, especially when they have signalled their intention to change lanes.

I also notice that motorcyclists are riding on all sides of the Federal Highway. They take up the fast lane and even block motorists.

These motorcyclists have to be reprimanded and banned from the road if they don’t use the motorcycle lane.

I also noticed that they fail to wear reflective safety vests at night.

Most wear dark jackets without any reflectors. There are motorcycles without rear brake lights that put motorists or lorry drivers in a difficult position since they are not visible.

I urge the authorities, especially the traffic police and Road Transport Department, to consider this matter seriously.

There is a lack of enforcement and law governing motorcycle

use on trunk roads and highways

in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

Motorcyclists must use motorcycle lanes provided for them along the Federal Highway.

They must ride on the left

side of the road only along trunk roads. Motorcyclists should only ride on the left side of the road in highways.

They must also ensure that the rear and front lights of their machines are functioning.

They should wear reflective safety vests and failure to conform should result in them being fined RM1,000 and handed one year imprisonment, or both.

Alternatively, ban motorcylists or suspend their licence for two years.

GUNASEGAR THIYAGARAJA

Batu Caves, Selangor

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times