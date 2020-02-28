Take homeless off the streets

LETTERS The Seremban City Council is duty bound to round up vagrants who sleep in parks and public places.

Being a city, Seremban has to clean up its image.

We cannot have homeless people lying around in public places either during the day or night.

One such individual has made Dataran Seremban his home.

I have seen him at 6am slumped on the park bench wrapped in a piece of cloth. His bicycle is parked beside him.

He cleans up at the washroom at the Seremban bus terminal complex, just across the road.

A regular at Dataran Seremban, it is obvious that the square has been his home for many months now.

The Welfare Department should round up vagrants and homeless people and take them off the streets. They should be sent to homes or shelters run by welfare organisations.

SAMUEL YESUIAH

SEREMBAN, NEGRI SEMBILAN

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times