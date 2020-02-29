Competitiveness will make us a global player

LETTERS Enhancing the existing National Automotive Policy is a smart and farsighted approach to improve our competitiveness in the automobile industry.

Unfortunately, the decision to embark on a third national car project — even though it is entirely undertaken by the private sector — isn’t a wise move. When a venture of this size fails, the government will not sit back and allow it to flounder.

It was a good move by the previous administration to allow Geely to acquire 49.9 per cent of Proton’s shares in 2017.

However, till now, Proton and Perodua have yet to establish themselves in the global market.

It is foolish to expect the third national car project to become a global player in the highly competitive automotive industry.

Potentially, the project may turn out to be another small player trying to capture a slice of the local market.

Many established vehicle manufacturers such as Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, etc. have fallen victim to takeovers due to their inability to compete in the global market.

Let’s not forget that Geely and Tata have the geographical advantage of a huge market at home.

Malaysia is a small country and isn’t an established player in the car industry. Proton and Perodua depend on Geely and Daihatsu for technical support respectively.

The passenger vehicle annual sales touched 550,000 units in 2019. Perodua and Proton captured 44 per cent and 22 per cent of the total turnover respectively (figures published by the Malaysian Automotive Association).

The existing volume, however, is too small to accommodate a second national car player, let alone a third.

We haven’t lost control of Proton as yet. Like Volvo, we should have confidence in Geely to take our first national car to a level that can compete well with Perodua before expanding its network to nearby developing countries.

Let’s not dream to become a global player like Geely and Tata so soon unless we have the capability to do so. Malaysia can thrive economically without a third national car venture.

Firstly, we have to develop our human capital in line with the needs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0).

Secondly, we have to liberalise our financial industry to attract more global players to our shores before developing Bandar Malaysia as a financial hub in this region.

Big multinationals like Alibaba and Huawei have already signalled their willingness to set up their information and communications technology centres in Bandar Malaysia.

The strategic location of this project may attract many other multinational corporations to follow suit.

PATRICK TEH

IPOH, PERAK

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times