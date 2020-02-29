Stand firm, civil servants

LETTERS The past few days saw an unpredictable political storm at the federal level that impacted all-around governance, creating an unprecedented situation and unsettling the national stakeholders.

This year, Malaysia faces the monumental task of hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) 2020, with more than 16,000 foreign delegates and leaders coming over for a series of year-long meetings.

Along the way, the 12th Malaysia Plan will be tabled in Parliament and the execution of Shared Prosperity Vision should kickstart nationwide. At the heart of it all are our civil servants.

Malaysians may have individual comments on the state of our civil service but we should not deny proper recognition to them for performing their duties with the utmost integrity and dedication.

Civil servants have had their fair share of ups and downs to implement government policies and help ensure public demands are met through sufficient and strategic measures.

With the imminent political realignment taking place, the stage is set for our civil servants to run the show at federal and ministerial levels, trickling down to the state-based administration. The role of the civil service must be respected and given rightful assistance by the public.

Take the issue of the Covid-19 outbreak. Despite China’s best efforts to contain the spread, there has been a chaotic turn of events leading to global fear.

Our diligent and ever-capable institutional leaders (especially those in the Health Ministry and related agencies) have managed to put in place necessary precautionary and preventive measures.

Civil servants have an obligation to serve the nation. This particular period is a time where the public put their trust in them to provide clarity and stability, at least in terms of the management of planned programmes.

Public expectation may not match the ability of our civil servants to cope with the rapid developments but there is opportunity to assist.

Tolerating the uncertainty by giving more leeway, time and space to the civil servants to operate is essential as they require just as much clarity as their fellow countrymen.

At this point in time, wide-ranging ramifications of a new-look government should be outlined and appropriately laid out to reflect pressing needs, particularly those related to the country’s economic direction.

Hopefully, the new government will allow greater involvement of civil servants in driving towards positive social wellbeing and sustainable economic expansion.

FADHIL RAHMAN

MERDEKA CENTRE FOR OPINION RESEARCH

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times