Banks should call to confirm withdrawals

LETTERS: IT was reported that a senior citizen lost RM255,000 via a phone scam in Kepala Batas recently. The 76-year-old woman made 11 transactions to nine different accounts upon receiving a call.

Phone scam syndicates are cheating innocent people by making bogus calls and threatening victims. It’s scary to hear of such scams occurring on almost a daily basis with innocent people losing large amounts of money. It is mind-boggling how people fall for these scams.

Generally, fear and greed of losing their hard-earned money are the main reasons why people succumb for these scams even though the modus operandi has always been the same.

It is strange that scammers are able to trace victims with fat bank accounts. Are families of the victims involved in these scams?

Are there errant bank employees who leak account information to unscrupulous individuals? I believe this is unlikely.

Banks should be suspicious and call the person directly to inquire when huge transactions are made online. The bank, in such situation, can advise the person accordingly if they suspect foul play. The bank can also cap the withdrawal amount for the benefit of the depositor.

SAMUEL YESUIAH

Seremban, Negri Sembilan