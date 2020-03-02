Objections not valid, Penang needs these projects to progress

LETTERS: WE, AnakPinang members, want to make several points in response to Penang Forum. The grouping of non-governmental organisations has once again paraded their misleading presentation of their role in Penang and several upcoming infrastructural projects.

FIRSTLY, Penang Forum does not represent us and other Penangites. Many Penangites are not against the upcoming projects such as the Eastern Seafront Development, Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) and Penang South Islands (PSI).

The group of non-governmental organizations has a track record of opposing development in Penang. They were against projects such as Gurney Paragon, SPICE Convention Centre, Sia Boey rejuvenation, the Second Bridge, and ESCAPE Theme Park.

We believe that Penang needs to progress through various development done sustainably. Penang cannot be trapped in a vacuum while other places are progressing fast.

SECONDLY, the PTMP and PSI are two infrastructural projects that have our full support as long as they are carried out according to guidelines and conditions laid out by the relevant authorities.

These projects were conceptualised via open tender request-for-proposal, as practised by the World Bank and the United Nations.

There has been extensive stakeholder engagement done for them, including a special session with Penang Forum members and the public.

After hearing from everyone, the state government has to make a balanced decision at some point in time, with the best interests of Penang in mind. The state government has to lead instead of being led.

THIRDLY, AnakPinang urges members of the public to find out more about these projects from proper channels.

Attend sessions organised by the relevant authorities as well as NGOs in order to have a balanced understanding of the proposed infrastructural projects.

AnakPinang believe these projects will have a positive impact and will be beneficial to the people of Penang for many generations to come.

To read our views on these projects, contact via www.facebook.com/anakpinangcommunity

(This statement is prepared by members of AnakPinang: Timothy Tye, C.S. Ling, Tan Chen Tat, Nicole Tan, Magima Raj Pragasam, Mohd Nasarudin Sultan, Steven Fan, Wong Kok Mun and Hellena Ayu.)

ANAKPINANG

Penang

